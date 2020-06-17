The report covers a forecast and an analysis of the data center colocation market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2027 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints of the data center colocation market along with their impact on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the data center colocation market on a global level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of the data center colocation market, we have included a competitive landscape and an analysis of Porter’s Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are bench marked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis to give a broader overview of the key market players. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new launches, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on a global and regional basis.

The study provides a decisive view of the data center colocation market by segmenting it based on the type, end-user, and region. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2027. The regional segment includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

The data center IT infrastructure usage has grown with global virtualization, which has intensified the competition among various market players. The growing number of business necessities has led the firms to use retail, discount, and wholesale colocation spaces to have an additional framework for expanding business. Data center colocation reduces the need for extra funding for the data center development. It, additionally, decreases the operational costs. Colocation vendors are offering various managed colocation benefits that enables the firms to rent framework managed by the sellers. This is the major growth driver of the data center colocation market.

Based on type, the market is sectored into retail and wholesale. In terms of end-user, the market is classified into SMEs and large enterprises.

Key players operating in the data center colocation market are Atlantech Online, Coreix Limited, Digital Realty Trust, Equinix, First Colo, H5 DATA CENTERS, Interoute Communications, Linxdatacenter, NextraOne, NTT Corporation, North Shore, RACKSPACE US, Sentinel Data Centers, Viettel, Red Level Networks, IBSCY Ltd., Sabey Data Center Properties, CYRUSONE, CE Colo, and ANEXIO, among others.

