The report covers the forecast and analysis of the curriculum and data management market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2015 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2027 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints of the curriculum and data management market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the curriculum and data management market on a global level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of the curriculum and data management market, we have included a competitive landscape and an analysis of Porter’s Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are bench marked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new service launches, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on a global and regional basis.

The study provides a decisive view of the curriculum and data management market by segmenting the market based on the offerings, application, and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2027. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

The curriculum and data management market is likely to register humungous surge over the forecast timeline with online education becoming a more effective component of learning for many categories of learners such as housewives, office goers, and people living in the remote locations. In addition to this, online education tool is a flexible and user-friendly learning tool.

Based on the offerings, the market is sectored into curriculum management & delivery solutions and communication & engagement solutions. On the basis of application, the curriculum and data management market is divided into K12, higher education, corporate, and others.

Some of the major participants in the curriculum and data management business include Eduware, Akari Software, Blackboard, D2L, Kuali Foundation, SunGard, Skyward, Pearson Education, Now Training Ltd., GP Strategies Corporation, Creatrix Campus, and Factor5 Software Pvt. Ltd.

