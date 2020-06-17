The report covers the forecast and analysis of the 5G applications and services market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2015 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2027 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints of the 5G applications and services market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the 5G applications and services market on a global level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of the treasury software market, we have included a competitive landscape and an analysis of Porter’s Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are bench marked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new service launches, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on a global and regional basis.

The study provides a decisive view of the 5G applications and services market by segmenting the market based on the communication type, end-users, industry vertical, and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2027. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

The rise in the use of 5G technology for smart transportation due to the high demand for an increase in the network speed of the internet will further proliferate the market expansion. In addition to this, high acceptance of 5G in AR and VR technologies with the burgeoning need for high throughput, high data transfer speed, and increasing efficacy will drive the growth of the industry during the period from 2019 to 2027.

Based on the communication type, the industry is divided into Fixed Wireless Access, Ultra-Reliable Low Latency Communications, Enhanced Mobile Broadband, and Massive Machine Type Communications. On the basis of end-users, the industry is classified into Residential, Industrial, and Commercial. In terms of industry vertical, the market is classified into Telecommunications, Energy & Utilities, Automotive, Banking, Media & Entertainment, Government, and Consumer Electronics.

Some of the key players in the market include Airtel India, Intel Corporation, Vodafone Limited, Deutsche Telekom AG, AT & T Intellectual Property, SAMSUNG, Cisco, Vodafone Limited, Telstra Wholesale, China Mobile Limited, KT Corp., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, EITC, Verizon Wireless, NTT DOCOMO, INC., and Nokia.

