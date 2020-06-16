Niobium is a grey-white d block transition metal with atomic number 41, atomic mass 92.91 g/mole from group 5 of the periodic table. It is rare, soft, malleable, ductile and resembles tantalum in its physical and chemical properties. It is extracted from its mineral ores pyrochlore and columbite and often as an associate metal during the mining of other metals.

Niobium is used for the production of special stainless steel for nuclear reactors, jets, missiles, cutting tools, pipelines, super magnets and welding rods. When small amounts of niobium are added to other metals, their strength is improved. Niobium carbide, for instance, is used in cutting tools. Niobium-tin and niobium-titanium are high temperature and high resistant alloys used for making wires for superconducting magnets capable of producing exceedingly strong magnetic fields.

Market Dynamics

The major growth driver of the Global Niobium Market is the increasing demand for steel in emerging markets for construction, automotive and aerospace applications as niobium is primarily used for making specialised steel alloys. However, the very nature of the metal being rare and extremely difficult to find makes the mining of niobium costly and acts as a growth barrier for the market. The increased uses of niobium in newer application areas provide this market with growth opportunities in future.

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented based on two parameters. The first classification is based on source, into pyrochlore and columbite segments. Pyrochlore is the major mineral ore from where niobium is mined and is known for its rich content suitable for applications like ionic conductivity, nuclear waste immobilization etc.

The second segmentation is based on product type into Nb chemicals, HSLA ferroniobium, niobium alloys, niobium metals, and vacuum grade FeNb wherein HSLA ferroniobium is expected to have the higher market share due to its extensive usage in stainless steel manufacturing.

Regional/Geographic Analysis

In terms of geography, the global Niobium market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Asia Pacific is expected to have the largest Niobium market share in the forecast period due to the increasing demand for Niobium for the construction industry in this region. Latin America, led by the world?s biggest producer of niobium, Brazil, is also expected to have a significant market share in the forecast period.

Key Players

Some of the major players in this market are ADMAT Inc, Alkane Resources Ltd, Anglo American plc, Baoji Honest Metal Materials Co. Ltd, Changsha South Tantalum Niobium Co. Ltd, Companhia Brasileira De Metalurgia e Minercao (CBMM), Corevale Ltd, Dneprovsky Special Tubes Plant LLC, Grandview Materials Inc, Molycorp Inc, Niobec (Magris Resources Inc), NioCorp Developments Ltd, SDMS with CBMM leading the pack in terms of output capacity per year.

