The report covers the forecast and analysis of the next generation sequencing (NGS) market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2015 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2027 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints of the next generation sequencing (NGS) market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the next generation sequencing (NGS) market on a global level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of the biometric payment market, we have included a competitive landscape and an analysis of Porter’s Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are bench marked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new product & service launches, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on a global and regional basis.

The study provides a decisive view of the next generation sequencing (NGS) market by segmenting the market based on the products and services, application, end-user, and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2027. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

The massive utilization of cloud technology for storing huge volume of genome data is likely to enhance the expansion of the next generation sequencing (NGS) industry during the period from 2019 to 2027. Large-scale investments in NGS technologies by the National Human Genome Research Institute were made to widen the utility of genome sequencing data in the clinical practice of medicine.

The plethora of applications of NGS for diagnosing ailments like Cancer, psychiatry, cardiology, hematological disorders, hearing impairment, dysmorphology, cardiology, vision & hearing impairment, and pharmacogenomics will amplify the business growth. Nonetheless, the less availability of experts will impede the expansion of the market during the period from 2019 to 2027. In addition to this, short average read lengths are anticipated to put brakes on the market during the forecast timeline.

Based on the products and services, the market is sectored into Products by Technology and Sequencing Services by Type. Application-wise, the industry is divided into Bioinformatics, Genetic Research, Diagnostics, Agriculture & Animal Research, and Drug Discovery. In terms of end-user, the market is classified into Research Institutes, Academic Institutes, Pharmaceuticals, Hospitals, and Biotechnology Companies.

The key players included in this market are ABM Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., BD, BGI, DNASTAR, Eurofins Genomics, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Illumina Inc., LGC Limited, Macrogen Inc., Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. QIAGEN, Roche Sequencing, SciGenom Labs Pvt. Ltd., and Thermo Fischer Scientific.

