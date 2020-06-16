Market Overview:

The global Feed Additives market was valued at USD 21.80 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 31.84 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2017 to 2025.

The rise in extensive farming activity is expected to be a major driver for Feed Additives. The increasing focus on farm efficiency and productivity is expected to drive market demand for Feed Additives. The major restraint for market growth is high initial capital investment.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Growth in consumption of animal based products

1.2 Rise in feed production

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Volatile raw materials

2.2 Stringent regulatory framework

Market Segmentation:

The global Feed Additivesmarket is segmented on the type, livestock, form,and region.

1. By Type:

1.1 Amino Acids

1.2 Phosphate

1.3 Vitamins

1.4 Acidifiers

1.5 Carotenoids

1.6 Enzymes

1.7 Mycotoxin Detoxifiers

1.8 Flavors and Sweeteners

1.9 Antibiotics

1.10 Minerals

1.11 Antioxidants

1.12 Non Protein Nitrogen

1.13 Others

2. By Livestock:

2.1 Ruminants

2.2 Poultry

2.3 Swine

2.4 Aquatic Animals

2.5 Others

3. By Form:

3.1 Liquid

3.2 Dry

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Kemin

2. ADM

3. BASF

4. Chr. Hansen

5. Cargill

6. Nutreco

7. DuPont

8. Invivo

9. Evonik

10. DSM

11. Solvay

12. Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

