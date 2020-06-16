A commutator is a moving part of a rotary electrical switch in certain types of electric motors and electrical generators that periodically reverses the current direction between the rotor and the external circuit. It consists of a cylinder composed of multiple metal contact segments on the rotating armature of the machine. Two or more electrical contacts called “brushes” made of a soft conductive material like carbon press against the commutator, making sliding contact with successive segments of the commutator as it rotates. The windings (coils of wire) on the armature are connected to the commutator segments.

This report provides detailed analysis of worldwide markets for Commutator from 2011-2015 and provides extensive market forecasts 2016-2021 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the key technological and market trends in the Commutator market and further lays out an analysis of the factors influencing the supply/demand for Commutator, and the opportunities/challenges faced by industry participants. It also acts as an essential tool to companies active across the value chain and to the new entrants by enabling them to capitalize the opportunities and develop business strategies.

GCC’s report, Global Commutator Market Outlook 2016-2021, has been prepared based on the synthesis, analysis, and interpretation of information about the global Commutator market collected from specialized sources. The report covers key technological developments in the recent times and profiles leading players in the market and analyzes their key strategies. The competitive landscape section of the report provides a clear insight into the market share analysis of key industry players.

The major players in the global Commutator market are Kolektor (Slovenia), Friedrich Nettelhoff Gruppe (Germany), MAM COLLETTORI (Italy), Toledo Commutator (USA), TRIS USA (USA), Sugiyama Seisakusho (Japan), Takachiho (Japan), Cagnoni (Italy), Angu Group (China), Zhejiang Great Wall (China), Huarui Electric (China), Shenzhen Kaizhong (China), among others.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Rest of World. In this sector, global competitive landscape and supply/demand pattern of Commutator industry has been provided.

