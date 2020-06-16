The symptoms of colorectal cancer include blood in the stool, a change in bowel movements, weight loss, and lethargy. Colorectal Cancer screening aims to detect cancer prior to the appearance of symptoms. In doing so, cancer prevention or subsequent treatment can be applied.

Cancer occurs due to the uncontrolled growth of certain type of cells in the body. If untreated, this abnormality can spread to other areas of the body. Colorectal cancer is the third most commonly diagnosed cancer and the third leading cause of cancer death in both men and women in the US.

Market Dynamics

The major growth drivers of the Global Colorectal Cancer Screening Market are rising geriatric population, improved reimbursement policies and prevalence of obesity due to improper habits and lifestyle.

However, parallel factors like high cost of screening tests& procedures, side-effects of therapies and stringent regulations are restraining the growth of the market.

Rising incidence of cancer coupled with increased acceptance to preventive healthcare and technological advancements in making the tests less invasive and easy to use act as opportunity drivers for the market players.

Market Segmentation

The market is broadly segmented based on the product, into Faecal occult blood (FOB) test, Biomarker test and CRC DNA screening test. Each of these segments is divided into sub-segments. FOB is divided into Guaiac FOB stool test, Immuno-FOB agglutination test, Lateral flow immuno-FOB test and Immuno-FOB ELISA test. Biomarker tests are categorised into Tumor M2-PK stool test and Transferrin assays. Similarly, CRC DNA tests are categorised into Methylated gene test and Panel DNA test.

FOB being the least expensive test is the most frequently used method. On the other hand, CRC DNA tests are expected to have highest growth rate to increased funding for R&D for its development by the industry’s major players.

Regional/Geographic Analysis

In terms of geography, the Global Colorectal Cancer Screening Market is divided Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, North America, and the Rest of the World. North America remains the biggest market due to rising geriatric population, access to non-invasive screening tests, access to advanced healthcare and favourable reimbursement policies. On the other hand, Europe is expected to have highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Key Players

Some of the major players in the market are Abbott Laboratories Inc, Alere Inc, Beckman Coulter Inc, Sysmex Corp, Quest Diagnostics Inc, Epigenomics AG, Exact Sciences Corp, BioTime Inc, CML Healthcare Inc, Novigenix SA and Siemens Healthcare.

