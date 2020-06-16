Market Overview:

The global Aquafeed market was valued at USD 98.29 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 226.13 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2017 to 2025.

The growing importance of fish derived products is driving demand for aquafeed. The new product development aimed at developing fortified versions of existing market products is expected to further augment market demand. The rise in fish farming activities is expected to have a positive impact on sales.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Rising seafood trade

1.2 Growing aquaculture industry

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Price volatility of raw materials

2.2 Food safety concerns

Market Segmentation:

The global Aquafeedmarket is segmented on the end user, ingredient, additive, and region.

1. By End User:

1.1 Mollusks

1.2 Fish

1.3 Crustaceans

1.4 Others

2. By Ingredient:

2.1 Fish meal

2.2 Fish oil

2.3 Additives

2.4 Corn

2.5 Soybean

2.6 Others

3. By Additive:

3.1 Antioxidants

3.2 Antibiotics

3.3 Vitamins

3.4 Feed Enzymes

3.5 Amino Acids

3.6 Feed Acidifiers

3.7 Others

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Archer Daniels Midland Company

2. DE Heus Animal Nutrition

3. Dibaq AS

4. Nutreco NV

5. Norel Animal Nutrition

6. Avanti Feeds Limited

7. Biomin Holding GmbH

8. Cargill

9. Biomar

10. Land O’ Lakes

11. Aller Aqua A/S

12. Alltech

13. Nutriad

14. Ridley Corporation Limited

15. Biostadt India Limited

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

