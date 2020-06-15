Saudi Arabia Homeland Security And Public Safety Market Share, Revenue Growth, Development And Demand Forecast To 2022
The turmoil in the Arab world, the ongoing conflicts in Iraq, Syria and Yemen, and the Iranian driven Sunni-Shi’ah divide in the Kingdom, are forcing the ruling royal family of Saudi Arabia to face critical junctures. Saudi Arabia government, which has at its disposal $610B of petrodollars reserves, spends “whatever it takes” to secure the country’s stability and defeat any internal or external regime change threats. This policy places Saudi Arabia as the global leader in Homeland Security & Public Safety market size per capital.
Saudi Arabia plans to procure during 2017-2020 as much as $90B of Homeland Security & Public Safety related products and services. This huge market will create a highly profitable business environment for state-of-the-art security products and service providers.
The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:
Download Sample of This Strategic Report:
https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10073301
With 270 pages, 58 tables and 76 figures, the “Saudi Arabia Homeland Security & Public Safety Market – 2017-2022” report covers 10 Vertical, 11 Technology and 5 Revenue Source markets, offering for each of the 105 submarkets: 2015-2016 data and analyses, and 2017-2022 forecasts.
The Saudi Arabia Homeland Security Market Forecast presents in 58 market data tables, 270 pages and 76 figures: market opportunities and entry strategies, analyses, market data starting from 2015, and forecasts up to 2022 of the Saudi Homeland Security & Public Safety markets. It also provides an in-depth market information and forecast of 10 Vertical, 5 Revenue Source and 11 Technology submarkets.
View Source Of Related Reports:
Saudi Arabia Homeland Security And Public Safety Market
U.S. Public Safety And Homeland Security Market
Tunnel Detection And Underground Warfare Market
Airport Security Market
Explosives And Narcotics Trace Detection (ETD): Technologies Market
Standoff IED, Person-Borne And Vehicle-Borne Explosives Weapon Detection Market
U.S. Airport Security Market
Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar And UAE Safe City
Middle East And Africa Airport Security Market
This report is a resource for executives with interests in the Saudi security internal security market. It has been explicitly customized for the HLS industry decision-makers in order to enable them to identify business opportunities, emerging technologies, market trends and risks, as well as to benchmark business plans.
Request For Full Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10073301
Questions answered in this report include:
What will the Saudi HLS market size and trends be during 2017-2022?
Which are the submarkets that provide attractive business opportunities?
Who are the decision-makers?
Who are the competitors?
What drives the customers to purchase solutions and services?
What are the Saudi government and private customers looking for?
What are the Saudi HLS technology & services trends?
What are the challenges to Saudi market penetration & growth?
Why Buy this Report?
A. Market data is analyzed via 3 independent key perspectives:
The Report addresses the Saudi security market Homeland Security budget “money trail” – each dollar spent is analyzed and crosschecked via 3 orthogonal viewpoints:
by 5 Revenue Sources:
Product Sales
Integration & Installation
Maintenance & Upgrades
Planning & Consulting
Training Services
by 11 Technologies:
Biometrics
C2/C4ISR Systems
Cyber Security
Emergency Communication
Immigration Enforcement
Perimeter – Border Security Technologies
Video Surveillance
Explosives & Weapon Detection
Personal Protective Gear
Intrusion Detection Technologies
Video Analytics
by 10 Vertical Market Sectors:
Aviation Security
Border Security
CBRN Security & Hazmat Safety
Counter Terror & Crime Intelligence
Critical Infrastructure Protection
Maritime Security
Police Modernization & 1st Responders
Private Sector Security
Safe Cities
Other Vertical Markets
B. Detailed market analysis frameworks are provided for each of the market sectors, including:
Market drivers & inhibitors
Business opportunities
SWOT analysis
Competitive analysis
Business environment
The 2015-2022 market
C. The report includes the following 6 appendices:
Appendix A: Doing Business in Saudi Arabia
Appendix B: Saudi Arabia Overview
Appendix C: Saudi Arabia Economy
Appendix D: Saudi Arabia Political Structure
Appendix E: Crime, Terror and Law Enforcement in Saudi Arabia
Appendix F: Saudi Arabia Homeland Security & Public Safety Agencies
D. The report provides an updated extensive data of 11 leading vendors active in Saudi Arabia including:
Airbus Defense and Space, BAE Systems, Boeing, Finmeccanica SpA, General Dynamics Corp., L-3 Security & Detection Systems, Leidos Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., Northrop Grumman Corp., Raytheon, Thales Group
Get Complete Access Of This Report:
https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10073301
About Kenneth Research:
Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.
Contact Us
Kenneth Research
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +1 313 462 0609
- Outplacement Services Market Insights By Size, Share, Future Growth And Forecast From 2020-2025 - June 15, 2020
- Cold Chain Logistics Market Share Current and Future Industry Trends, 2020-2025 - June 15, 2020
- Decontamination Equipment Of CBRN And Hazmat Incidents Market: Impact of COVID-19 on Global Demand, Trend Analysis, Top Companies, And Opportunity Outlook 2020 - June 15, 2020