Europe Intrusion Detection Systems industry faces a major challenge in seeking to provide the necessary solutions to current and future threats. At the same time, this challenge presents vast opportunities to the Intrusion Detection Systems companies able to deliver effective functions, integrate systems, and maximize security and productivity per dollar invested.

The growing acceptance of cutting-edge intrusion detection technologies in the private and public sectors is forecasted to drive the perimeter intrusion detection market growth.

The rise in criminal theft and terror attacks are the key factors that drive the European intrusion detection system and services market. Increasing leaning towards business and residential security system automation raises the demand for these systems and services. Mounting mobile devices propagation has resulted in means that propel this market growth.

The “Intrusion Detection Technologies & Market – Focus on Europe – 2017-2022” report is the most comprehensive review of the market available today. It provides a detailed and reasoned roadmap of this growing market.

This perimeter Intrusion Detection Market report includes, but is not limited to intrusion detection equipment and systems, used by ordinary persons or by trained people:

Access control systems

Alarm transmission systems

Video surveillance systems

Video analytics

Combined and/or Intrusion detection integrated systems

Intruder and hold-up alarm systems

Remote receiving and/or surveillance centers

Public and other alarm systems

Questions answered in this 116 -page report include:

What will Europe intrusion detection market size and trends be during 2017-2022?

Which submarkets provide attractive business opportunities?

Who are the decision-makers?

What are the intrusion detection customers looking for?

What are the intrusion detection technology & services trends?

What is the intrusion detection market SWOT (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats)?

What are the challenges to market penetration & growth?

The Intrusion Detection Market report presents:

A. Market data – analyzed via 2 independent key perspectives:

With a highly fragmented market, we address the “money trail” (each dollar spent is analyzed and crosschecked via 2 orthogonal viewpoints):

18 national markets:

UK

France

Netherlands

Belgium

Sweden

Norway

Finland

Denmark

Germany

Austria

Switzerland

Italy

Spain

Poland

Hungary

Czech Republic

Russia

Rest of Europe

3 Revenue source markets:

Products sales

Aftersales revenues (maintenance & upgrades)

Other revenues (consulting, planning, training, contracted services and government funded R&D)

B. Detailed market analysis:

Market drivers & inhibitors

Business opportunities

SWOT analysis

Competitive analysis

Business environment

The 2015-2022 market

Request For Full Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10073291

The report includes the following appendices:

Appendix A: European Homeland Security & Public Safety Related Product Standards

Appendix B: The European Union Challenges and Outlook

Appendix C: Europe Migration Crisis & Border Security

Appendix D: Abbreviations

This Intrusion Detection Technologies & Market – Focus on Europe – 2017-2022 report is a valuable resource for executives with interests in the industry. It has been explicitly customized for industry and decision-makers to identify business opportunities, emerging technologies, market trends and risks, as well as to benchmark business plans.

The report presents in 116 pages, 21 tables and 27 figures, analysis of current situation in this market. This report, granulated into 36 national and revenue source submarkets, provides for each submarket 2015-2016 data and assessments, and 2017-2022 forecasts and analyses.

