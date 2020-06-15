Decontamination Equipment Of CBRN And Hazmat Incidents Market: Impact of COVID-19 on Global Demand, Trend Analysis, Top Companies, And Opportunity Outlook 2020
The need to decontaminate people, buildings and infrastructures after CBRN incidences will lead to an $8.3 billion market by 2020 for CBRN Decontamination equipment sales & maintenance. This need was demonstrated only too recently with the August 2013 Sarin chemical attack in the suburbs of Damascus resulting in at least 281 to 1,729 fatalities with over 90% of them civilians. With Syria relinquishing by March 2014 only 50% of Bashar Assad’s chemical weapons arsenal, nearly 700 tons still remain vulnerable to falling into the wrong hands.
Decontamination of CBRN & Hazmat Incidents: Technologies and Global Market- 2014-2020
In addition, following the accident at the Fukushima nuclear power plants and the BP oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico (total liability could amount to as much as US $100 Billion), new governmental legislation and funding of post CBRN attack and accidents are only two of the many factors driving the decontamination equipment and reagents market growth.
Our new market report is the most comprehensive analysis of the multibillion global decontamination incidents market published to date. Government-sponsored decontamination research and development will be directed at developing next generation decontamination techniques. As such, RDT&E projects receive considerable funding.
The report reveals 30 business opportunities induced by two main market drivers:
Policy makers’ increased recognition of the growing threat presented by Hazmat accidents and CBRN terrorism.
The environment conscious public would not tolerate slow & sloppy decontamination of Hazmat/CBRN events.
Meeting both of these challenges has sparked a host of new, pipeline technologies and opportunities that have the decontamination markets poised for considerable growth.
The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:
The report, segmented into 48 submarkets, offers for each submarket 2011-2013 market size data and assessments as well as 2014-2020 forecasts and analysis. In 288 pages, 178 tables and figures, the report analyzes and projects the 2014-2020 market and technologies from several perspectives, including:
Market and technology forecast by modality: contamination detection systems; equipment, buildings and infrastructure decontamination systems and people decontamination equipment
Regional and national markets: e.g., USA, Europe, China, Japan, Middle East
Equipment sales and post warranty service & upgrade business
Guidelines for decontamination equipment procurement
Product comparison tables: hundreds of decontamination products including pricing and performance information
Competitive environment: 93 vendors and their products
Business environment: e.g., competitive analysis, SWOT analysis
Current and pipeline decontamination technologies
Business opportunities and challenges
