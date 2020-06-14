In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Yellow Tungsten Oxide (YTO) market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Yellow Tungsten Oxide (YTO) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Yellow Tungsten Oxide (YTO) is an oxide of tungsten.The first step in powder metallurgy is to make metal powders.The powder production process is divided into four steps: solid reduction, atomization, electrolysis, and chemical methods.Part of the yellow tungsten oxide is used in the production of chemical products, such as paint and coatings, petroleum industry catalysts, etc.But oxide is an intermediate product, a large amount of tungsten oxide is used in the metal tungsten powder and tungsten carbide powder, and then used in the production of metal tungsten products, and a large number of applications and production of tungsten alloy products.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Yellow Tungsten Oxide (YTO). Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors.

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include The Metal Powder Company, Triveni Chemicals, Intelligent Materials, Kurt J. Lesker, Wolf Minerals, Ormonde Mining, Midwest Tungsten Service, Chengdu Huarui Industrial Materials, Ganxian Shirui New Material, Tejing Tungsten, Inframat Advanced Materials, JD Powder Metallurgy, Prichem Technology, H.C. Starck, Rodachem, Chinatungsten, Jiangxi Tungsten Industry, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

APT Calcination Method

Hydrothermal Method

Tungstic Acid Calcination Method

Precipitation Method

Sol-Gel Method

Micro Emulsion Method

Spray Pyrolysis Method

Vapor Phase Method

Ion Exchange Method

Based on the Application:

Coatings & Paints

Ceramics

Oil Industry Catalyst

X-ray Screen Phosphors

Gas Sensors

Metal Tungsten Products

Other

