COVID-19 Impact on Yellow Tungsten Oxide (YTO) Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021
In this report, the COVID-19 Impact on Yellow Tungsten Oxide (YTO) market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. COVID-19 Impact on Yellow Tungsten Oxide (YTO) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Yellow Tungsten Oxide (YTO) is an oxide of tungsten.The first step in powder metallurgy is to make metal powders.The powder production process is divided into four steps: solid reduction, atomization, electrolysis, and chemical methods.Part of the yellow tungsten oxide is used in the production of chemical products, such as paint and coatings, petroleum industry catalysts, etc.But oxide is an intermediate product, a large amount of tungsten oxide is used in the metal tungsten powder and tungsten carbide powder, and then used in the production of metal tungsten products, and a large number of applications and production of tungsten alloy products.
This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Yellow Tungsten Oxide (YTO). Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.
Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Yellow Tungsten Oxide (YTO) was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Yellow Tungsten Oxide (YTO) is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.
This report covers market size and forecasts of Yellow Tungsten Oxide (YTO), including the following market information:
Global Yellow Tungsten Oxide (YTO) Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)
Global Yellow Tungsten Oxide (YTO) Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)
Global Yellow Tungsten Oxide (YTO) Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)
Global Yellow Tungsten Oxide (YTO) Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)
Key market players
Major competitors identified in this market include The Metal Powder Company, Triveni Chemicals, Intelligent Materials, Kurt J. Lesker, Wolf Minerals, Ormonde Mining, Midwest Tungsten Service, Chengdu Huarui Industrial Materials, Ganxian Shirui New Material, Tejing Tungsten, Inframat Advanced Materials, JD Powder Metallurgy, Prichem Technology, H.C. Starck, Rodachem, Chinatungsten, Jiangxi Tungsten Industry, etc.
Based on the Region:
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)
North America (US and Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)
Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)
Based on the Type:
APT Calcination Method
Hydrothermal Method
Tungstic Acid Calcination Method
Precipitation Method
Sol-Gel Method
Micro Emulsion Method
Spray Pyrolysis Method
Vapor Phase Method
Ion Exchange Method
Based on the Application:
Coatings & Paints
Ceramics
Oil Industry Catalyst
X-ray Screen Phosphors
Gas Sensors
Metal Tungsten Products
Other
