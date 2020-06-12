Executive Summary

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Technical Textile Market By Type (Non-Woven Technical Textiles and Woven Technical Textiles), By End User Segments (Packtech, Meditech, Mobiltech, Geotech, Buildtech, Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the world) and By Country (U.S., Canada, Germany, Mexico, France, Italy, China, India) for the historical period of 2013-2017 and the forecast period of 2018-2023.

According to Azoth Analytics research report “Global Technical Textile Market: Analysis By Type (Woven Textiles, Non-Woven Textiles), End-User Segments (Packtech, Mobiltech, Meditech, Geotech, Buildtech), By Region, By Country (2018 Edition) – Forecast to 2023″, the global market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 4.9% during 2018 – 2023.

The Packtech segment witnessed growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years on the heels of rising awareness related to the usage of biodegradable fabric for packaging, rising demand for reusable packages along with rising environmental concerns. Amongs

t the regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest regional share in the global technical textile market in 2018. Key factors driving the robust growth rate of Asia-Pacific region include rising healthcare expenditure, rising disposable incomes, rapid infrastructural development and urbanization etc.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

The report titled “Global Technical Textile Market: Analysis By Type (Woven Textiles, Non-Woven Textiles), End-User Segments (Packtech, Mobiltech, Meditech, Geotech, Buildtech), By Region, By Country (2018 Edition) – Forecast to 2023” has covered and analysed the potential of Global Technical Textile Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global technical textile market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Scope of the Report

Global Market (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

• By Value and By Volume

• By Type – Woven Technical Textiles, Non-Woven Technical Textiles

• By End User Segment – Packtech, Mobiltech, Meditech, Geotech, Hometech

Regional Markets – North America, Europe, APAC, Rest of the World (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

• By Value

• By Type – Woven Technical Textiles, Non-Woven Technical Textiles

• By End User Segment – Packtech, Mobiltech, Meditech, Geotech, Hometech

Country Analysis – U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, Italy, China, Japan (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

• By Value

• By Type – Woven Technical Textiles, Non-Woven Technical Textiles

• By End User Segment – Packtech, Mobiltech, Meditech, Geotech, Hometech

Other Report Highlights

• Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints

• Market Trends

• Porter Five Force Analysis

• Competitive Landscape

• Company Analysis – Freudenberg Group, Royal Tencate NV, Kimberley Clarke, Low & Bonar, SRF Ltd., 3M, Ahlstrom-Munksjo, TWE Group GmBH, Asahi Kasei Corporation, DowDuPont

