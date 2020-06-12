In this report, the Covid-19 Impact on Structural Steel Plate market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Covid-19 Impact on Structural Steel Plate market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Structural steel is a category of steel used as a construction material for making structural steel shapes. A structural steel shape is a profile, formed with a specific cross section and following certain standards for chemical composition and mechanical properties. Structural steel shapes, sizes, composition, strengths, storage practices, etc., are regulated by standards in most industrialized countries.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Structural Steel Plate. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Structural Steel Plate was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Structural Steel Plate is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Structural Steel Plate, including the following market information:

Global Structural Steel Plate Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Structural Steel Plate Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Structural Steel Plate Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Structural Steel Plate Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Gerdau S.A, ArcelorMittal, Tata Steel, Nippon Steel Sumitomo Metal, POSCO, ThyssenKrupp, JSW Steel, Essar Steel, TISCO, Southern Steel Company (SSC), Pomina, Krakatau Steel, Sahaviriya Steel Industries, G Steel PCL, SAMC, Capitol Steel, Hyundai Steel, Nucor Steel, Baosteel, Ansteel, Wuhan Iron and Steel, Shagang Group, Shandong Iron & Steel Group, Ma Steel, Bohai Steel, Shougang Group, Valin Steel, Anyang Iron & Steel Group, Baogang Group, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

I-Beam

Angle (L-Shape)

Based on the Application:

Construction Industry

Transportation Industry

Machinery Industry

Others

