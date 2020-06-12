In this report, the Covid-19 Impact on Soundproofing Damping market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Covid-19 Impact on Soundproofing Damping market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Soundproofing damping is designed for reducing noise and vibration. Vehicle noise is caused by doors, roof, windows, vehicle armor plate, and rear trunk. In this report, the Soundproofing damping mainly includes silencer pad, damping adhesive, butyl cyanide and others.

As international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties although. Due to the government’ policy and the high production of Soundproofing damping etc. in the international market, the current demand for Soundproofing damping product is relatively high in the mature market, such as Japan and US, but the demand in China is relatively higher due to the downstream demand.

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include NIHON TOKUSHU TORYO, 3MCollision, Megasorber, STP, Second Skin Audio, FatMat Sound Control, HushMat, Soundproof Cow, GT Sound Control, Wolverine Advanced Materials, Silent Coat, JiQing TengDa, Daneng, Beijing Pingjing, JAWS, Quier Doctor, DAOBO, Shenzhen Baolise, Beijing Shengmai, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Asphalt

PVC

Epoxy Resin

Polyurethane

Acrylic acid

Rubber

Based on the Application:

Construction

Automotive

Other

