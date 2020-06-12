In this report, the Covid-19 Impact on Silicon Carbide market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Covid-19 Impact on Silicon Carbide market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/covid-19-impact-on-silicon-carbide-market-global-research-reports-2020-2021



Silicon carbide (SiC), also known as carborundum /kɑːrbəˈrʌndəm/, is a semiconductorcontaining silicon and carbon. It occurs in nature as the extremely rare mineral moissanite. Synthetic SiC powder has been mass-produced since 1893 for use as an abrasive. Grains of silicon carbide can be bonded together by sintering to form very hard ceramics that are widely used in applications requiring high endurance, such as car brakes, car clutches and ceramic plates in bulletproof vests. Electronic applications of silicon carbide such as light-emitting diodes (LEDs) and detectors in early radios were first demonstrated around 1907. SiC is used in semiconductor electronics devices that operate at high temperatures or high voltages, or both. Large single crystals of silicon carbide can be grown by the Lely methodand they can be cut into gems known as synthetic moissanite. SiC with high surface area can be produced from SiO2 contained in plant material.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Silicon Carbide. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Silicon Carbide was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Silicon Carbide is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Silicon Carbide, including the following market information:

Global Silicon Carbide Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Silicon Carbide Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Silicon Carbide Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Silicon Carbide Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Evonik Industries, Waker Chemie, BASF, UBE Industries, Sinoyqx, Rogers, DowDuPont, Saint-Gobain, Ningxia Tianjing, Sinosi, Lanzhou Heqiao, Tianzhu Yutong, Foshan RISING Technology, Futong Industry, Cumi Murugappa, Elsid, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

3C-SiC

4H-SiC

6H-SiC

Based on the Application:

Automotive IIndustry

Electronic Industry

Abrasive Industry

Refractory Industry

Ceramic Industry

Other

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/covid-19-impact-on-silicon-carbide-market-global-research-reports-2020-2021

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 911 Central Avenue #268

Albany New York 12206

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 1-518-730-1569

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com