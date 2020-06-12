In this report, the Covid-19 Impact on Particle Board market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Covid-19 Impact on Particle Board market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Particle board, also known as particleboard and chipboard, is an engineered wood product manufactured from wood chips, sawmill shavings, or even sawdust, and a synthetic resin or other suitable binder, which is pressed and extruded. Oriented strand board, also known as flakeboard, waferboard, or chipboard, is similar but uses machined wood flakes offering more strength. All of these are composite materials that belong to the spectrum of fiberboard products.

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Kronospan, DareGlobal Wood, ARAUCO, Kastamonu Entegre, Plummer Forest Products, Evergreen Group, Associate Decor, Integrated Wood Components Inc., PB China, Royal Plywood Company, Segezga Group, Panel Plus, Kopine, Tafisa Canada, SWISS KRONO, Dew River, Roseburg, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Raw Particleboard

Fire Resistant Particleboard

Moisture Resistant Particleboard

Based on the Application:

Furniture and interior decoration

Ceiling and wall paneling

Partition walls

Doors

Flooring

