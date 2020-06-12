In this report, the Covid-19 Impact on Fluorescent Pigments market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Covid-19 Impact on Fluorescent Pigments market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Fluorescent pigments are luminescent materials that require no artificially generated energy to reflect colored light and to give off fluorescent light. Fluorescent pigments are composed of dyed organic polymers that are formulated to be solvents for the fluorescence dyestuff. In contrast to ordinary colors, light emitted from a fluorescent color adds to the light returned by simple reflection to give the glow characteristic of daylight-fluorescent materials.

The migration of the Fluorescent pigments business to Asia, particularly China and India, continues. Since the mid-1990s, production in China and India has rapidly increased; China is now the world’s largest consumer of Fluorescent pigments. Additional medium-tier to higher-value Fluorescent pigments also migrates to China from North America, Europe and Japan. Production in Europe, USA and Japan continues on a downward trend as the market has become globalized and gross margins have been squeezed.

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include RPM International, UKSEUNG, SINLOIHI (DAI NIPPON TORYO), Huangshan Jiajia Science and Technology, China wanlong chemical, Lynwon Group, Vicome Corp, Ming Hui Group (Spectra Colours Ltd), Aron Universal Ltd, Nanochemitek (Yangzhou) Corp, LuminoChem, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Thermoset Type

Thermoplastic Type

Other (Aqueous Dispersions, etc)

Based on the Application:

Paints & Coatings Industry

Printing Inks Industry

Plastics Industry

Other

