Cobalt(II,III) oxide is an inorganic compound with the formula Co3O4. It is one of two well characterized cobalt oxides. It is a black antiferromagnetic solid. As a mixed valence compound, its formula is sometimes written as CoIICoIII2O4 and sometimes as CoO•Co2O3.

Cobalt(II) oxide or cobalt monoxide is an inorganic compound that appears as olive-green to red crystals, or as a greyish or black powder. It is used extensively in the ceramics industry as an additive to create blue colored glazes and enamels as well as in the chemical industry for producing cobalt(II) salts.

Cobalt (III) oxide is the inorganic compound with the formula of Co2O3. Although only two oxides of cobalt are well characterized, CoO and Co3O4, procedures claiming to give Co2O3 have been described. Thus treatment of Co(II) salts such as cobalt(II) nitrate with an aqueous solution of sodium hypochlorite (also known as bleach) gives a black solid. Some formulations of the catalyst hopcalite contain “Co2O3”.

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Umicore, OMG, Freeport, KLK, Huayou Cobalt, Jinchuan Group, COBOTO, Galico, Haina New Material, Dongxin Energy, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Cobalt(II) oxide (cobaltous oxide), CoO

Cobalt(III) oxide (cobaltic oxide), Co2O3

Cobalt(II,III) oxide, Co3O4

Based on the Application:

Lithium-ion Battery

Varistor

Hard Alloy

Catalyst

Other

