According to a recently published report by Research Nester on “Global Alunite Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” delivers detailed overview of the global alunite market in terms of market segmentation by end user industry, by product type and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

Alunite or Alum Stone is accessible in abundance in rock-forming sulfate mineral that take up spaces or layers in volcanic rocks such as rhyolites, trachytes, and andesites, where it is composed gradually through a chemical reaction with escaping sulfurous vapor from molten lava. It is found in varying colors including yellow, red, reddish brown and others. It was used as a source of potash (during World War I) and as a source of alumina (during World War II) for various applications. It is used extensively to make potash alum, which is used for treatment of water, aftershave treatment and has little known kitchen use. Owing to these factors, the global alunite market is anticipated to record a CAGR of 4.15% over the forecast period i.e. 2019-2027.

Furthermore, Alum has different household and industrial applications too, in day-to-day purposes such as purification of drinking water has been possible with the use of potassium alum. In many places, potassium alum is preferred to treat water instead of water purifiers and filters.

In pharmaceuticals, alunite derivatives have a significant role in developing a chemical named flocculation, which is used in the manufacturing of styptic pencil.

Based on regional analysis, the market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region. Asia Pacific is expected to lead the global alunite market on the back of increasing industrialization in the field of pharmaceuticals and derivatives have an extensive use for water treatment in these regions. Further, Europe is anticipated to show significant growth on the back of growing consumption of personal care products in the region.

Wide Application across Industries- In FMCG and consumable items, alunite is used in the manufacturing of deodorants, and as a pickling agent to help keep pickles crisp. The property of alunite has also made it an essential raw material in the manufacturing of fire-retardant. In cosmetic business, alunite has found its involvement as an ingredient in production of depilatory waxes, skin bleaching agent and as an ingredient in some brands of dentifrice.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the alunite market which includes company profiling of Sunminerals, Pacer Corporation, Imerys Ceramics, Alunite Pretoria, Baslini S.p.A., Det-Al Aluminium LLC and Lincoln Co.

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global alunite market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

