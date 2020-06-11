According to a recently published report by Research Nester on “Global Surface Protection Films Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” delivers detailed overview of the global surface protection films market in terms of market segmentation by material type, by thickness, by application, by transparency, by end use industry and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

An increase in digital awareness has led to more people exploring new gadgets such as smartphones and tablets where surface protection films are widely used. Expanding electronics base among the consumers and as well as the proliferation of smartphones is likely to bolster the growth of surface protection films market. On account of these factors, the market is anticipated to record a CAGR of around 5.32% over the forecast period i.e. 2019-2027.

The market is segmented by application into glass, PVC profiles, carpet protection, plastic sheets, metal sheets, furniture surfaces and others, out of which, plastic sheet segment is anticipated to have significant growth on account of rise in the use of surface protection films in electronics goods across the globe.

The market is further segmented by material type into Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), Polyethylene (PE), Polyurethane (PU), Polypropylene (PP), and Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC). On the basis of thickness, the market is segmented into up to 25 microns, 25 to 50 microns, 50 to 100 microns, 100 to 150 microns and above 150 microns out of which, 50 to 100 microns segment is anticipated to have leading shares owing to their property of provide adequate thickness and protection to the surface.

By transparency, the market is segmented into clear transparent, opaque, translucent, tinted/colored. The market is segmented by end use industry into electronics, construction & interior, healthcare, automotive and others, out of which, the construction and interior segment is expected to have significant growth on account of increasing per capita income of the consumers.

Asia Pacific region is anticipated to have largest share in the market owing to growing construction activities in the developing countries like India and China leading to dust particles being emitted in the air and requires protection from those particles. North America is estimated to have largest contribution in the CAGR in the market owing to large consumer base with developed economy in the region.

Growing Construction Activities to Boost the Market Growth

Construction activities in developing countries lead to the air pollution which emits various dust particles and get penetrated on various products. Here, surface protection films play an important role in protecting the surface of products and also reducing the wear and tear. Protective films act as complimentary products and their demand depends on the growing demand for substrates in the end use industry. These factors are expected to boost the market growth.

Negative Impact of Chemicals

The chemicals used in the production of surface protection films are harmful and when come in contact with the human body can have a negative impact on the health of the humans. This acts as a restraining factor for the growth of the market.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global surface protection films market which includes company profiling of Veevaa Enterprises, Nitto Denko Corp, Chargeurs S.A., Bubble Pacage Private Limited, Tredegar Corporation, Polifilm GmbH, Surface Guard, Inc., DUNMORE Corporation, Ecoplast Ltd.

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global surface protection films market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

