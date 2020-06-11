Global Video Services Market 2020: Growth Analysis, Business Opportunity, Regional Demand, Top Companies and End User Industry till 2025
The Global Video Services Market Report gives all the essential information about the market and the aspects related to it in detail. Moreover, the report provides historical information with future forecast over the forecast period. Some of the important aspects analyzed in the report includes market share, production, key regions, revenue rate as well as key players. This Video Services market report also provides the readers with detailed figures at which the Video Services market was valued in the historical year and its expected growth in upcoming years. Besides, analysis also forecasts the CAGR at which the Video Services industry is expected to mount and major factors driving market’s growth. So basically the Global Video Services market report is deep study of the present market dynamics. The report on Video Services, gives an in-depth analysis of Video Services market based on aspects that are very important for the market study. Factors like production, market share, revenue rate, regions and key players define a market study start to end. This report gives an overview of market valued in the year 2019 and its growth in the coming years till 2025.
Video services refer to video on demand (VOD) and video streaming services offered by digital content providers. VOD services allow users to access video content on demand either through streaming services or over-the-top (OTT) video services. The revenue is generated from the fee earned by VOD service providers through advertisements, subscriptions, and download to own (DTO) services.
The global market for video services is affected by factors like the extensive adoption of free-to-view online video streaming. Since free internet TV services are available in several regions through a public network, the revenue-generating a capacity of paid-service vendors is greatly hampered. As a result, these vendors have been compelled to include additional features and customization services to attract customers and retain their customer base. Online video streaming websites like Hulu, Netflix, and YouTube in the US and the UK are very popular across geographies as they allow viewers to stream videos and content for free, without any time and location barriers.
In 2018, the global Video Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Video Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Video Services development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Amazon
Apple
Hulu
Netflix
YouTube
AT&T
ActiveVideo
TalkTalk TV Store
British Telecommunications
CinemaNow
Cox Communications
Deutsche Telekom
DirecTV
IndieFlix
Pivotshare
Popcornflix
Redbox
Roku
Rovi
SnagFilms
Sony
Time Warner
Uscreen
Verizon
Vevo
Vudu
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Video Streaming
Video On Demand
Market segment by Application, split into
Private
Commerce
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Video Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Video Services development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Video Services are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Video Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Video Streaming
1.4.3 Video On Demand
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Video Services Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Private
1.5.3 Commerce
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Video Services Market Size
2.2 Video Services Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Video Services Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Video Services Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Video Services Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Video Services Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.2 Global Video Services Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.3 Global Video Services Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Video Services Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Video Services Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Video Services Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Video Services Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Video Services Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Video Services Market Size (2014-2019)
5.2 Video Services Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Video Services Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Video Services Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Video Services Market Size (2014-2019)
6.2 Video Services Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Video Services Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Video Services Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Video Services Market Size (2014-2019)
7.2 Video Services Key Players in China
7.3 China Video Services Market Size by Type
7.4 China Video Services Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Video Services Market Size (2014-2019)
8.2 Video Services Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Video Services Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Video Services Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Video Services Market Size (2014-2019)
9.2 Video Services Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Video Services Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Video Services Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Video Services Market Size (2014-2019)
10.2 Video Services Key Players in India
10.3 India Video Services Market Size by Type
10.4 India Video Services Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Video Services Market Size (2014-2019)
11.2 Video Services Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Video Services Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Video Services Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Amazon
12.1.1 Amazon Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Video Services Introduction
12.1.4 Amazon Revenue in Video Services Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Amazon Recent Development
12.2 Apple
12.2.1 Apple Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Video Services Introduction
12.2.4 Apple Revenue in Video Services Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Apple Recent Development
12.3 Google
12.3.1 Google Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Video Services Introduction
12.3.4 Google Revenue in Video Services Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Google Recent Development
12.4 Hulu
12.4.1 Hulu Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Video Services Introduction
12.4.4 Hulu Revenue in Video Services Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Hulu Recent Development
12.5 Netflix
12.5.1 Netflix Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Video Services Introduction
12.5.4 Netflix Revenue in Video Services Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Netflix Recent Development
12.6 YouTube
12.6.1 YouTube Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Video Services Introduction
12.6.4 YouTube Revenue in Video Services Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 YouTube Recent Development
12.7 AT&T
12.7.1 AT&T Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Video Services Introduction
12.7.4 AT&T Revenue in Video Services Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 AT&T Recent Development
12.8 ActiveVideo
12.8.1 ActiveVideo Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Video Services Introduction
12.8.4 ActiveVideo Revenue in Video Services Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 ActiveVideo Recent Development
12.9 TalkTalk TV Store
12.9.1 TalkTalk TV Store Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Video Services Introduction
12.9.4 TalkTalk TV Store Revenue in Video Services Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 TalkTalk TV Store Recent Development
12.10 British Telecommunications
12.10.1 British Telecommunications Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Video Services Introduction
12.10.4 British Telecommunications Revenue in Video Services Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 British Telecommunications Recent Development
12.11 CinemaNow
12.12 Cox Communications
12.13 Deutsche Telekom
12.14 DirecTV
12.15 Facebook
12.16 IndieFlix
12.17 Pivotshare
12.18 Popcornflix
12.19 Redbox
12.20 Roku
12.21 Rovi
12.22 SnagFilms
12.23 Sony
12.24 Time Warner
12.25 Twitter
12.26 Uscreen
12.27 Verizon
12.28 Vevo
12.29 Vudu
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
