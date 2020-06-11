The Global Smart Grid Technology Market Report gives all the essential information about the market and the aspects related to it in detail. Moreover, the report provides historical information with future forecast over the forecast period. Some of the important aspects analyzed in the report includes market share, production, key regions, revenue rate as well as key players. This Smart Grid Technology market report also provides the readers with detailed figures at which the Smart Grid Technology market was valued in the historical year and its expected growth in upcoming years. Besides, analysis also forecasts the CAGR at which the Smart Grid Technology industry is expected to mount and major factors driving market’s growth. So basically the Global Smart Grid Technology market report is deep study of the present market dynamics. The report on Smart Grid Technology, gives an in-depth analysis of Smart Grid Technology market based on aspects that are very important for the market study. Factors like production, market share, revenue rate, regions and key players define a market study start to end. This report gives an overview of market valued in the year 2019 and its growth in the coming years till 2025.

In 2018, the global Smart Grid Technology market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Smart Grid Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Smart Grid Technology development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

IBM Corp

Cisco Systems

Comverge Inc.

Cooper Power Systems, LLC

Echelon Corp

Elster Group SE

eMeter Corporation

GE Energy

Grid Net Inc.

Infrax Systems Inc.

Iskraemeco

Itron Inc.

Landis+GYR Ltd

OSIsoft LLC

Power Plus Communications AG

S&C Electric Co.

Schneider Electric SA

Trilliant Inc.

Ventyx Inc.

Verizon Communications Inc.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Distribution Management Systems (DMS)

Demand Response Management Systems (DRM)

Meter Data Management Systems (MDMS)

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)

Outage Management Systems (OMS)

Smart Meter

Market segment by Application, split into

Industrial Use

Commercial Use

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Smart Grid Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Smart Grid Technology development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Smart Grid Technology are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Smart Grid Technology Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Distribution Management Systems (DMS)

1.4.3 Demand Response Management Systems (DRM)

1.4.4 Meter Data Management Systems (MDMS)

1.4.5 Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)

1.4.6 Outage Management Systems (OMS)

1.4.7 Smart Meter

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Smart Grid Technology Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Industrial Use

1.5.3 Commercial Use

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Smart Grid Technology Market Size

2.2 Smart Grid Technology Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Smart Grid Technology Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Smart Grid Technology Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Smart Grid Technology Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Smart Grid Technology Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Smart Grid Technology Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Smart Grid Technology Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Smart Grid Technology Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Smart Grid Technology Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Smart Grid Technology Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Smart Grid Technology Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Smart Grid Technology Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Smart Grid Technology Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Smart Grid Technology Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Smart Grid Technology Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Smart Grid Technology Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Smart Grid Technology Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Smart Grid Technology Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Smart Grid Technology Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Smart Grid Technology Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Smart Grid Technology Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Smart Grid Technology Key Players in China

7.3 China Smart Grid Technology Market Size by Type

7.4 China Smart Grid Technology Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Smart Grid Technology Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Smart Grid Technology Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Smart Grid Technology Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Smart Grid Technology Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Smart Grid Technology Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Smart Grid Technology Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Smart Grid Technology Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Smart Grid Technology Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Smart Grid Technology Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Smart Grid Technology Key Players in India

10.3 India Smart Grid Technology Market Size by Type

10.4 India Smart Grid Technology Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Smart Grid Technology Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 Smart Grid Technology Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Smart Grid Technology Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Smart Grid Technology Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 IBM Corp

12.1.1 IBM Corp Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Smart Grid Technology Introduction

12.1.4 IBM Corp Revenue in Smart Grid Technology Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 IBM Corp Recent Development

12.2 Cisco Systems

12.2.1 Cisco Systems Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Smart Grid Technology Introduction

12.2.4 Cisco Systems Revenue in Smart Grid Technology Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Cisco Systems Recent Development

12.3 Comverge Inc.

12.3.1 Comverge Inc. Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Smart Grid Technology Introduction

12.3.4 Comverge Inc. Revenue in Smart Grid Technology Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Comverge Inc. Recent Development

12.4 Cooper Power Systems, LLC

12.4.1 Cooper Power Systems, LLC Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Smart Grid Technology Introduction

12.4.4 Cooper Power Systems, LLC Revenue in Smart Grid Technology Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Cooper Power Systems, LLC Recent Development

12.5 Echelon Corp

12.5.1 Echelon Corp Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Smart Grid Technology Introduction

12.5.4 Echelon Corp Revenue in Smart Grid Technology Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Echelon Corp Recent Development

12.6 Elster Group SE

12.6.1 Elster Group SE Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Smart Grid Technology Introduction

12.6.4 Elster Group SE Revenue in Smart Grid Technology Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Elster Group SE Recent Development

12.7 eMeter Corporation

12.7.1 eMeter Corporation Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Smart Grid Technology Introduction

12.7.4 eMeter Corporation Revenue in Smart Grid Technology Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 eMeter Corporation Recent Development

12.8 GE Energy

12.8.1 GE Energy Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Smart Grid Technology Introduction

12.8.4 GE Energy Revenue in Smart Grid Technology Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 GE Energy Recent Development

12.9 Grid Net Inc.

12.9.1 Grid Net Inc. Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Smart Grid Technology Introduction

12.9.4 Grid Net Inc. Revenue in Smart Grid Technology Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Grid Net Inc. Recent Development

12.10 Infrax Systems Inc.

12.10.1 Infrax Systems Inc. Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Smart Grid Technology Introduction

12.10.4 Infrax Systems Inc. Revenue in Smart Grid Technology Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Infrax Systems Inc. Recent Development

12.11 Iskraemeco

12.12 Itron Inc.

12.13 Landis+GYR Ltd

12.14 OSIsoft LLC

12.15 Power Plus Communications AG

12.16 S&C Electric Co.

12.17 Schneider Electric SA

12.18 Trilliant Inc.

12.19 Ventyx Inc.

12.20 Verizon Communications Inc.

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

