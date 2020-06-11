GLOBAL SKIM MILK MARKET 2020-2025: SALES AND REVENUE, INDUSTRY SIZE, MARKET STRATEGIES, PRODUCT TYPES, END USERS, COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE AND REGIONAL OUTLOOK
Skim milk is also called as non-fat milk or fat-free milk, it is obtained after skimming, which involves removing cream from the milk. It contains 00.5% of fat contents. Skim milk is loaded with protein, calcium, phosphorous, vitamin D and vitamin A, making it a source of high-quality complete protein. It helps to build strong bones, teeth, and muscles, and also aids in healthy weight management. Moreover, it contains same nutrients in same relative proportions as the fresh milk, hence it is used in many food items such as bakery and confectionery foods and desserts to add nutritive value.
In 2017, Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest market share in the global skim milk market and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The key driving factors of the market include changes in consumer food patterns and growth in food industry particularly in India and China. Moreover, growth in population, increase in disposable income, and changes in lifestyles have raised demand for healthy and improved dairy, confectionery, bakery, and other food products supplementing the growth of the market in this region. Moreover, an increased focus on innovations and expansion of food industries will further boost the skim milk market in APAC.
In 2019, the market size of Skim Milk is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Skim Milk.
This report studies the global market size of Skim Milk, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
This study presents the Skim Milk sales volume, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (sales, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.
In global market, the following companies are covered:
Arla Food
Horizon Organic
Organic Valley
Emmi
Yeo Valley
Aurora Organic Dairy
Andechser Dairy
Organic Dairy Farmers
Avalon Dairy
Bruton Dairy
Shengmu Organic Milk
Yili
Mengniu
Wholly Cow
Danone
Nestle
Market Segment by Product Type
Pasteurized Skim Milk
Ultra-high Temperature Skim Milk
Market Segment by Application
Bakery
Confectionery
Dairy
Prepared Mix
Others
Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.
United States
China
European Union
Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the Skim Milk status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.
To present the key Skim Milk manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Skim Milk are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Major Manufacturers Covered in This Report
1.3 Market Segment by Type
1.3.1 Global Skim Milk Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2019-2025)
1.3.2 Pasteurized Skim Milk
1.3.3 Ultra-high Temperature Skim Milk
1.4 Market Segment by Application
1.4.1 Global Skim Milk Market Share by Application (2019-2025)
1.4.2 Bakery
1.4.3 Confectionery
1.4.4 Dairy
1.4.5 Prepared Mix
1.4.6 Others
1.5 Study Objectives
1.6 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Skim Milk Market Size
2.1.1 Global Skim Milk Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Skim Milk Sales 2014-2025
2.2 Skim Milk Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Skim Milk Sales by Regions 2014-2019
2.2.2 Global Skim Milk Revenue by Regions 2014-2019
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
Chapter Three: Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1 Skim Milk Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Skim Milk Sales by Manufacturers 2014-2019
3.1.2 Skim Milk Sales Market Share by Manufacturers 2014-2019
3.2 Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Skim Milk Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.2 Skim Milk Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.3 Global Skim Milk Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.3 Skim Milk Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Key Manufacturers Skim Milk Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served
3.5 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Skim Milk Market
3.6 Key Manufacturers Skim Milk Product Offered
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Market Size by Type
4.1 Sales and Revenue for Each Type
4.1.1 Pasteurized Skim Milk Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.1.2 Ultra-high Temperature Skim Milk Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Skim Milk Sales Market Share by Type
4.3 Global Skim Milk Revenue Market Share by Type
4.4 Skim Milk Price by Type
Chapter Five: Market Size by Application
5.1 Overview
5.2 Global Skim Milk Sales by Application
Chapter Six: United States
6.1 United States Skim Milk Breakdown Data by Company
6.2 United States Skim Milk Breakdown Data by Type
6.3 United States Skim Milk Breakdown Data by Application
Chapter Seven: European Union
7.1 European Union Skim Milk Breakdown Data by Company
7.2 European Union Skim Milk Breakdown Data by Type
7.3 European Union Skim Milk Breakdown Data by Application
Chapter Eight: China
8.1 China Skim Milk Breakdown Data by Company
8.2 China Skim Milk Breakdown Data by Type
8.3 China Skim Milk Breakdown Data by Application
Chapter Nine: Rest of World
9.1 Rest of World Skim Milk Breakdown Data by Company
9.2 Rest of World Skim Milk Breakdown Data by Type
9.3 Rest of World Skim Milk Breakdown Data by Application
9.4 Rest of World Skim Milk Breakdown Data by Countries
9.4.1 Rest of World Skim Milk Sales by Countries
9.4.2 Rest of World Skim Milk Revenue by Countries
9.4.3 Japan
9.4.4 Korea
9.4.5 India
9.4.6 Southeast Asia
Chapter Ten: Company Profiles
10.1 Arla Food
10.1.1 Arla Food Company Details
10.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Skim Milk
10.1.4 Skim Milk Product Introduction
10.1.5 Arla Food Recent Development
10.2 Horizon Organic
10.2.1 Horizon Organic Company Details
10.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Skim Milk
10.2.4 Skim Milk Product Introduction
10.2.5 Horizon Organic Recent Development
10.3 Organic Valley
10.3.1 Organic Valley Company Details
10.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Skim Milk
10.3.4 Skim Milk Product Introduction
10.3.5 Organic Valley Recent Development
10.4 Emmi
10.4.1 Emmi Company Details
10.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Skim Milk
10.4.4 Skim Milk Product Introduction
10.4.5 Emmi Recent Development
10.5 Yeo Valley
10.5.1 Yeo Valley Company Details
10.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Skim Milk
10.5.4 Skim Milk Product Introduction
10.5.5 Yeo Valley Recent Development
10.6 Aurora Organic Dairy
10.6.1 Aurora Organic Dairy Company Details
10.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Skim Milk
10.6.4 Skim Milk Product Introduction
10.6.5 Aurora Organic Dairy Recent Development
10.7 Andechser Dairy
10.7.1 Andechser Dairy Company Details
10.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Skim Milk
10.7.4 Skim Milk Product Introduction
10.7.5 Andechser Dairy Recent Development
10.8 Organic Dairy Farmers
10.8.1 Organic Dairy Farmers Company Details
10.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Skim Milk
10.8.4 Skim Milk Product Introduction
10.8.5 Organic Dairy Farmers Recent Development
10.9 Avalon Dairy
10.9.1 Avalon Dairy Company Details
10.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Skim Milk
10.9.4 Skim Milk Product Introduction
10.9.5 Avalon Dairy Recent Development
10.10 Bruton Dairy
10.10.1 Bruton Dairy Company Details
10.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.10.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Skim Milk
10.10.4 Skim Milk Product Introduction
10.10.5 Bruton Dairy Recent Development
10.11 Shengmu Organic Milk
10.12 Yili
10.13 Mengniu
10.14 Wholly Cow
10.15 Danone
10.16 Nestle
Chapter Eleven: Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
11.1 Value Chain Analysis
11.2 Sales Channels Analysis
11.2.1 Skim Milk Sales Channels
11.2.2 Skim Milk Distributors
11.3 Skim Milk Customers
Chapter Twelve: Market Forecast
12.1 Global Skim Milk Sales and Revenue Forecast 2019-2025
12.2 Global Skim Milk Sales Forecast by Type
12.3 Global Skim Milk Sales Forecast by Application
12.4 Skim Milk Forecast by Regions
12.4.1 Global Skim Milk Sales Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
12.4.2 Global Skim Milk Revenue Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
12.5 United States Market Forecast
12.6 European Union Market Forecast
12.7 China Market Forecast
12.8 Rest of World
12.8.1 Japan
12.8.2 Korea
12.8.3 India
Chapter Thirteen: Research Findings and Conclusion
Chapter Fourteen: Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
