GLOBAL RICE VINEGAR MARKET 2020-2025: SALES AND REVENUE, INDUSTRY SIZE, MARKET STRATEGIES, PRODUCT TYPES, END USERS, COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE AND REGIONAL OUTLOOK
Rice vinegar is most popular in the cuisines of East and Southeast Asia. It is available in “white” (light yellow), red, and black varieties. The Japanese prefer a light rice vinegar for the preparation of sushi rice and salad dressings. Red rice vinegar traditionally is colored with red yeast rice. Black rice vinegar (made with black glutinous rice) is most popular in China, and it is also widely used in other East Asian countries. White rice vinegar has a mild acidity with a somewhat “flat” and uncomplex flavor. Some varieties of rice vinegar are sweetened or otherwise seasoned with spices or other added flavorings.
In 2019, the market size of Rice Vinegar is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Rice Vinegar.
This report studies the global market size of Rice Vinegar, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
This study presents the Rice Vinegar sales volume, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (sales, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.
In global market, the following companies are covered:
Muso
Gallettisnc
Marukan
Nakano Organic
Shanxi Mature Vinegar Group
Huxi Island
Hengshun Group
Acetifici Italiani Modena
Australian Vinegar
Bizen Chemical
Fleischmann’S Vinegar
Kraft Heinz
Mizkan
Haitian Food
Heng shun
Market Segment by Product Type
White (Light Yellow)
Red
Black
Market Segment by Application
Culinary
Beverages
Diet and Metabolism
Folk medicine
Household
Other
Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.
United States
China
European Union
Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the Rice Vinegar status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.
To present the key Rice Vinegar manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Rice Vinegar are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Major Manufacturers Covered in This Report
1.3 Market Segment by Type
1.3.1 Global Rice Vinegar Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2019-2025)
1.3.2 White (Light Yellow)
1.3.3 Red
1.3.4 Black
1.4 Market Segment by Application
1.4.1 Global Rice Vinegar Market Share by Application (2019-2025)
1.4.2 Culinary
1.4.3 Beverages
1.4.4 Diet and Metabolism
1.4.5 Folk medicine
1.4.6 Household
1.4.7 Other
1.5 Study Objectives
1.6 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Rice Vinegar Market Size
2.1.1 Global Rice Vinegar Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Rice Vinegar Sales 2014-2025
2.2 Rice Vinegar Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Rice Vinegar Sales by Regions 2014-2019
2.2.2 Global Rice Vinegar Revenue by Regions 2014-2019
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
Chapter Three: Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1 Rice Vinegar Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Rice Vinegar Sales by Manufacturers 2014-2019
3.1.2 Rice Vinegar Sales Market Share by Manufacturers 2014-2019
3.2 Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Rice Vinegar Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.2 Rice Vinegar Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.3 Global Rice Vinegar Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.3 Rice Vinegar Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Key Manufacturers Rice Vinegar Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served
3.5 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Rice Vinegar Market
3.6 Key Manufacturers Rice Vinegar Product Offered
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Market Size by Type
4.1 Sales and Revenue for Each Type
4.1.1 White (Light Yellow) Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.1.2 Red Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.1.3 Black Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Rice Vinegar Sales Market Share by Type
4.3 Global Rice Vinegar Revenue Market Share by Type
4.4 Rice Vinegar Price by Type
Chapter Five: Market Size by Application
5.1 Overview
5.2 Global Rice Vinegar Sales by Application
Chapter Six: United States
6.1 United States Rice Vinegar Breakdown Data by Company
6.2 United States Rice Vinegar Breakdown Data by Type
6.3 United States Rice Vinegar Breakdown Data by Application
Chapter Seven: European Union
7.1 European Union Rice Vinegar Breakdown Data by Company
7.2 European Union Rice Vinegar Breakdown Data by Type
7.3 European Union Rice Vinegar Breakdown Data by Application
Chapter Eight: China
8.1 China Rice Vinegar Breakdown Data by Company
8.2 China Rice Vinegar Breakdown Data by Type
8.3 China Rice Vinegar Breakdown Data by Application
Chapter Nine: Rest of World
9.1 Rest of World Rice Vinegar Breakdown Data by Company
9.2 Rest of World Rice Vinegar Breakdown Data by Type
9.3 Rest of World Rice Vinegar Breakdown Data by Application
9.4 Rest of World Rice Vinegar Breakdown Data by Countries
9.4.1 Rest of World Rice Vinegar Sales by Countries
9.4.2 Rest of World Rice Vinegar Revenue by Countries
9.4.3 Japan
9.4.4 Korea
9.4.5 India
9.4.6 Southeast Asia
Chapter Ten: Company Profiles
10.1 Muso
10.1.1 Muso Company Details
10.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Rice Vinegar
10.1.4 Rice Vinegar Product Introduction
10.1.5 Muso Recent Development
10.2 Gallettisnc
10.2.1 Gallettisnc Company Details
10.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Rice Vinegar
10.2.4 Rice Vinegar Product Introduction
10.2.5 Gallettisnc Recent Development
10.3 Marukan
10.3.1 Marukan Company Details
10.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Rice Vinegar
10.3.4 Rice Vinegar Product Introduction
10.3.5 Marukan Recent Development
10.4 Nakano Organic
10.4.1 Nakano Organic Company Details
10.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Rice Vinegar
10.4.4 Rice Vinegar Product Introduction
10.4.5 Nakano Organic Recent Development
10.5 Shanxi Mature Vinegar Group
10.5.1 Shanxi Mature Vinegar Group Company Details
10.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Rice Vinegar
10.5.4 Rice Vinegar Product Introduction
10.5.5 Shanxi Mature Vinegar Group Recent Development
10.6 Huxi Island
10.6.1 Huxi Island Company Details
10.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Rice Vinegar
10.6.4 Rice Vinegar Product Introduction
10.6.5 Huxi Island Recent Development
10.7 Hengshun Group
10.7.1 Hengshun Group Company Details
10.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Rice Vinegar
10.7.4 Rice Vinegar Product Introduction
10.7.5 Hengshun Group Recent Development
10.8 Acetifici Italiani Modena
10.8.1 Acetifici Italiani Modena Company Details
10.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Rice Vinegar
10.8.4 Rice Vinegar Product Introduction
10.8.5 Acetifici Italiani Modena Recent Development
10.9 Australian Vinegar
10.9.1 Australian Vinegar Company Details
10.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Rice Vinegar
10.9.4 Rice Vinegar Product Introduction
10.9.5 Australian Vinegar Recent Development
10.10 Bizen Chemical
10.10.1 Bizen Chemical Company Details
10.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.10.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Rice Vinegar
10.10.4 Rice Vinegar Product Introduction
10.10.5 Bizen Chemical Recent Development
10.11 Fleischmann’S Vinegar
10.12 Kraft Heinz
10.13 Mizkan
10.14 Haitian Food
10.15 Heng shun
Chapter Eleven: Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
11.1 Value Chain Analysis
11.2 Sales Channels Analysis
11.2.1 Rice Vinegar Sales Channels
11.2.2 Rice Vinegar Distributors
11.3 Rice Vinegar Customers
Chapter Twelve: Market Forecast
12.1 Global Rice Vinegar Sales and Revenue Forecast 2019-2025
12.2 Global Rice Vinegar Sales Forecast by Type
12.3 Global Rice Vinegar Sales Forecast by Application
12.4 Rice Vinegar Forecast by Regions
12.4.1 Global Rice Vinegar Sales Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
12.4.2 Global Rice Vinegar Revenue Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
12.5 United States Market Forecast
12.6 European Union Market Forecast
12.7 China Market Forecast
12.8 Rest of World
12.8.1 Japan
12.8.2 Korea
12.8.3 India
Chapter Thirteen: Research Findings and Conclusion
Chapter Fourteen: Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
