Plant-based proteins refer to the proteins of pea, rice, together with those of soybeans.

The plant-based proteins market is expected to grow at a rapid growth rate over the forecast period owing to the increasing applications in food and beverage industrials.

In 2019, the market size of Plant-Based Proteins is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Plant-Based Proteins.

This report studies the global market size of Plant-Based Proteins, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Plant-Based Proteins sales volume, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (sales, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

Glanbia

E. I. Du Pont De Nemours

Roquette Freres

Archer-Daniels Midland

Cargill

Burcon Nutrascience

Cosucra Groupe Warcoing

Agt Food & Ingredients

Ingredion

CHS

The Scoular

Fuji Oil

Wilmar

Ag Processing

Batory Foods

Devansoy

Crown Soya Protein

Shandong Yuwang Ecological Food Industry

Gushen

Biopress

Market Segment by Product Type

Soy Protein

Wheat Protein

Pea Protein

Others

Market Segment by Application

Supplements & Nutritional Powders

Beverages

Protein & Nutritional Bars

Bakery & Snacks

Breakfast Cereals

Meat Products

Dairy Products

Infant Nutrition

Animal Feed

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Plant-Based Proteins status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Plant-Based Proteins manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Plant-Based Proteins are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Major Manufacturers Covered in This Report

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Plant-Based Proteins Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2019-2025)

1.3.2 Soy Protein

1.3.3 Wheat Protein

1.3.4 Pea Protein

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Plant-Based Proteins Market Share by Application (2019-2025)

1.4.2 Supplements & Nutritional Powders

1.4.3 Beverages

1.4.4 Protein & Nutritional Bars

1.4.5 Bakery & Snacks

1.4.6 Breakfast Cereals

1.4.7 Meat Products

1.4.8 Dairy Products

1.4.9 Infant Nutrition

1.4.10 Animal Feed

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Plant-Based Proteins Market Size

2.1.1 Global Plant-Based Proteins Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Plant-Based Proteins Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Plant-Based Proteins Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Plant-Based Proteins Sales by Regions 2014-2019

2.2.2 Global Plant-Based Proteins Revenue by Regions 2014-2019

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

Chapter Three: Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Plant-Based Proteins Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Plant-Based Proteins Sales by Manufacturers 2014-2019

3.1.2 Plant-Based Proteins Sales Market Share by Manufacturers 2014-2019

3.2 Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Plant-Based Proteins Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Plant-Based Proteins Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.3 Global Plant-Based Proteins Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.3 Plant-Based Proteins Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Key Manufacturers Plant-Based Proteins Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.5 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Plant-Based Proteins Market

3.6 Key Manufacturers Plant-Based Proteins Product Offered

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Market Size by Type

4.1 Sales and Revenue for Each Type

4.1.1 Soy Protein Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)

4.1.2 Wheat Protein Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)

4.1.3 Pea Protein Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)

4.1.4 Others Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Plant-Based Proteins Sales Market Share by Type

4.3 Global Plant-Based Proteins Revenue Market Share by Type

4.4 Plant-Based Proteins Price by Type

Chapter Five: Market Size by Application

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Plant-Based Proteins Sales by Application

Chapter Six: United States

6.1 United States Plant-Based Proteins Breakdown Data by Company

6.2 United States Plant-Based Proteins Breakdown Data by Type

6.3 United States Plant-Based Proteins Breakdown Data by Application

Chapter Seven: European Union

7.1 European Union Plant-Based Proteins Breakdown Data by Company

7.2 European Union Plant-Based Proteins Breakdown Data by Type

7.3 European Union Plant-Based Proteins Breakdown Data by Application

Chapter Eight: China

8.1 China Plant-Based Proteins Breakdown Data by Company

8.2 China Plant-Based Proteins Breakdown Data by Type

8.3 China Plant-Based Proteins Breakdown Data by Application

Chapter Nine: Rest of World

9.1 Rest of World Plant-Based Proteins Breakdown Data by Company

9.2 Rest of World Plant-Based Proteins Breakdown Data by Type

9.3 Rest of World Plant-Based Proteins Breakdown Data by Application

9.4 Rest of World Plant-Based Proteins Breakdown Data by Countries

9.4.1 Rest of World Plant-Based Proteins Sales by Countries

9.4.2 Rest of World Plant-Based Proteins Revenue by Countries

9.4.3 Japan

9.4.4 Korea

9.4.5 India

9.4.6 Southeast Asia

Chapter Ten: Company Profiles

10.1 Glanbia

10.1.1 Glanbia Company Details

10.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Plant-Based Proteins

10.1.4 Plant-Based Proteins Product Introduction

10.1.5 Glanbia Recent Development

10.2 E. I. Du Pont De Nemours

10.2.1 E. I. Du Pont De Nemours Company Details

10.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Plant-Based Proteins

10.2.4 Plant-Based Proteins Product Introduction

10.2.5 E. I. Du Pont De Nemours Recent Development

10.3 Roquette Freres

10.3.1 Roquette Freres Company Details

10.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Plant-Based Proteins

10.3.4 Plant-Based Proteins Product Introduction

10.3.5 Roquette Freres Recent Development

10.4 Archer-Daniels Midland

10.4.1 Archer-Daniels Midland Company Details

10.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Plant-Based Proteins

10.4.4 Plant-Based Proteins Product Introduction

10.4.5 Archer-Daniels Midland Recent Development

10.5 Cargill

10.5.1 Cargill Company Details

10.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Plant-Based Proteins

10.5.4 Plant-Based Proteins Product Introduction

10.5.5 Cargill Recent Development

10.6 Burcon Nutrascience

10.6.1 Burcon Nutrascience Company Details

10.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Plant-Based Proteins

10.6.4 Plant-Based Proteins Product Introduction

10.6.5 Burcon Nutrascience Recent Development

10.7 Cosucra Groupe Warcoing

10.7.1 Cosucra Groupe Warcoing Company Details

10.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Plant-Based Proteins

10.7.4 Plant-Based Proteins Product Introduction

10.7.5 Cosucra Groupe Warcoing Recent Development

10.8 Agt Food & Ingredients

10.8.1 Agt Food & Ingredients Company Details

10.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Plant-Based Proteins

10.8.4 Plant-Based Proteins Product Introduction

10.8.5 Agt Food & Ingredients Recent Development

10.9 Ingredion

10.9.1 Ingredion Company Details

10.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Plant-Based Proteins

10.9.4 Plant-Based Proteins Product Introduction

10.9.5 Ingredion Recent Development

10.10 CHS

10.10.1 CHS Company Details

10.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.10.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Plant-Based Proteins

10.10.4 Plant-Based Proteins Product Introduction

10.10.5 CHS Recent Development

Chapter Eleven: Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Plant-Based Proteins Sales Channels

11.2.2 Plant-Based Proteins Distributors

11.3 Plant-Based Proteins Customers

Chapter Twelve: Market Forecast

12.1 Global Plant-Based Proteins Sales and Revenue Forecast 2019-2025

12.2 Global Plant-Based Proteins Sales Forecast by Type

12.3 Global Plant-Based Proteins Sales Forecast by Application

12.4 Plant-Based Proteins Forecast by Regions

12.4.1 Global Plant-Based Proteins Sales Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

12.4.2 Global Plant-Based Proteins Revenue Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

12.5 United States Market Forecast

12.6 European Union Market Forecast

12.7 China Market Forecast

12.8 Rest of World

12.8.1 Japan

12.8.2 Korea

12.8.3 India

Chapter Thirteen: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Fourteen: Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

