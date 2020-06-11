GLOBAL NATURALLY HEALTHY FOODS MARKET 2020-2025: SALES AND REVENUE, INDUSTRY SIZE, MARKET STRATEGIES, PRODUCT TYPES, END USERS, COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE AND REGIONAL OUTLOOK
Naturally healthy food is minimally processed food that does not contain any additives such as hormones, antibiotics, sweeteners, food colors, and flavorings, which were not originally in the food. They contain naturally occurring nutrients such as vitamins, calcium, fiber, and others.
Growing awareness of the health benefits of daily fiber intake has boosted the demand for high-fiber foods. A high-fiber diet prevents many diseases such as constipation, irritable bowel syndrome, diverticulitis, and certain heart conditions and cancers. A diet rich in fiber also aids in weight loss and improves skin health. Natural foods such as fruits, vegetables, and legumes are some of the most common sources of fiber. Apart from these, consumers also seek packaged foods like breads, cookies, and cereal bars in high-fiber variants.
In 2019, the market size of Naturally Healthy Foods is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Naturally Healthy Foods.
This report studies the global market size of Naturally Healthy Foods, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
This study presents the Naturally Healthy Foods sales volume, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (sales, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.
In global market, the following companies are covered:
Danone
General Mills
Kraft Heinz
Nestle
The Hain Celestial
Unilever
The Coco-Cola
Dean Foods
Eden Foods
Fifty 50 Foods
Mead Johnson Nutrition
Worthington Foods
Chiquita Brands
Arla Foods
Hormel Foods
Market Segment by Product Type
Packaged Foods
Beverages
Other
Market Segment by Application
Hypermarkets and Supermarkets
Independent Small Groceries
Convenience Stores
Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.
United States
China
European Union
Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the Naturally Healthy Foods status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.
To present the key Naturally Healthy Foods manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Naturally Healthy Foods are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Major Manufacturers Covered in This Report
1.3 Market Segment by Type
1.3.1 Global Naturally Healthy Foods Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2019-2025)
1.3.2 Packaged Foods
1.3.3 Beverages
1.3.4 Other
1.4 Market Segment by Application
1.4.1 Global Naturally Healthy Foods Market Share by Application (2019-2025)
1.4.2 Hypermarkets and Supermarkets
1.4.3 Independent Small Groceries
1.4.4 Convenience Stores
1.5 Study Objectives
1.6 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Naturally Healthy Foods Market Size
2.1.1 Global Naturally Healthy Foods Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Naturally Healthy Foods Sales 2014-2025
2.2 Naturally Healthy Foods Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Naturally Healthy Foods Sales by Regions 2014-2019
2.2.2 Global Naturally Healthy Foods Revenue by Regions 2014-2019
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
Chapter Three: Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1 Naturally Healthy Foods Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Naturally Healthy Foods Sales by Manufacturers 2014-2019
3.1.2 Naturally Healthy Foods Sales Market Share by Manufacturers 2014-2019
3.2 Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Naturally Healthy Foods Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.2 Naturally Healthy Foods Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.3 Global Naturally Healthy Foods Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.3 Naturally Healthy Foods Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Key Manufacturers Naturally Healthy Foods Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served
3.5 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Naturally Healthy Foods Market
3.6 Key Manufacturers Naturally Healthy Foods Product Offered
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Market Size by Type
4.1 Sales and Revenue for Each Type
4.1.1 Packaged Foods Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.1.2 Beverages Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.1.3 Other Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Naturally Healthy Foods Sales Market Share by Type
4.3 Global Naturally Healthy Foods Revenue Market Share by Type
4.4 Naturally Healthy Foods Price by Type
Chapter Five: Market Size by Application
5.1 Overview
5.2 Global Naturally Healthy Foods Sales by Application
Chapter Six: United States
6.1 United States Naturally Healthy Foods Breakdown Data by Company
6.2 United States Naturally Healthy Foods Breakdown Data by Type
6.3 United States Naturally Healthy Foods Breakdown Data by Application
Chapter Seven: European Union
7.1 European Union Naturally Healthy Foods Breakdown Data by Company
7.2 European Union Naturally Healthy Foods Breakdown Data by Type
7.3 European Union Naturally Healthy Foods Breakdown Data by Application
Chapter Eight: China
8.1 China Naturally Healthy Foods Breakdown Data by Company
8.2 China Naturally Healthy Foods Breakdown Data by Type
8.3 China Naturally Healthy Foods Breakdown Data by Application
Chapter Nine: Rest of World
9.1 Rest of World Naturally Healthy Foods Breakdown Data by Company
9.2 Rest of World Naturally Healthy Foods Breakdown Data by Type
9.3 Rest of World Naturally Healthy Foods Breakdown Data by Application
9.4 Rest of World Naturally Healthy Foods Breakdown Data by Countries
9.4.1 Rest of World Naturally Healthy Foods Sales by Countries
9.4.2 Rest of World Naturally Healthy Foods Revenue by Countries
9.4.3 Japan
9.4.4 Korea
9.4.5 India
9.4.6 Southeast Asia
Chapter Ten: Company Profiles
10.1 Danone
10.1.1 Danone Company Details
10.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Naturally Healthy Foods
10.1.4 Naturally Healthy Foods Product Introduction
10.1.5 Danone Recent Development
10.2 General Mills
10.2.1 General Mills Company Details
10.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Naturally Healthy Foods
10.2.4 Naturally Healthy Foods Product Introduction
10.2.5 General Mills Recent Development
10.3 Kraft Heinz
10.3.1 Kraft Heinz Company Details
10.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Naturally Healthy Foods
10.3.4 Naturally Healthy Foods Product Introduction
10.3.5 Kraft Heinz Recent Development
10.4 Nestle
10.4.1 Nestle Company Details
10.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Naturally Healthy Foods
10.4.4 Naturally Healthy Foods Product Introduction
10.4.5 Nestle Recent Development
10.5 The Hain Celestial
10.5.1 The Hain Celestial Company Details
10.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Naturally Healthy Foods
10.5.4 Naturally Healthy Foods Product Introduction
10.5.5 The Hain Celestial Recent Development
10.6 Unilever
10.6.1 Unilever Company Details
10.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Naturally Healthy Foods
10.6.4 Naturally Healthy Foods Product Introduction
10.6.5 Unilever Recent Development
10.7 The Coco-Cola
10.7.1 The Coco-Cola Company Details
10.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Naturally Healthy Foods
10.7.4 Naturally Healthy Foods Product Introduction
10.7.5 The Coco-Cola Recent Development
10.8 Dean Foods
10.8.1 Dean Foods Company Details
10.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Naturally Healthy Foods
10.8.4 Naturally Healthy Foods Product Introduction
10.8.5 Dean Foods Recent Development
10.9 Eden Foods
10.9.1 Eden Foods Company Details
10.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Naturally Healthy Foods
10.9.4 Naturally Healthy Foods Product Introduction
10.9.5 Eden Foods Recent Development
10.10 Fifty 50 Foods
10.10.1 Fifty 50 Foods Company Details
10.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.10.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Naturally Healthy Foods
10.10.4 Naturally Healthy Foods Product Introduction
10.10.5 Fifty 50 Foods Recent Development
10.11 Mead Johnson Nutrition
10.12 Worthington Foods
10.13 Chiquita Brands
10.14 Arla Foods
10.15 Hormel Foods
Chapter Eleven: Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
11.1 Value Chain Analysis
11.2 Sales Channels Analysis
11.2.1 Naturally Healthy Foods Sales Channels
11.2.2 Naturally Healthy Foods Distributors
11.3 Naturally Healthy Foods Customers
Chapter Twelve: Market Forecast
12.1 Global Naturally Healthy Foods Sales and Revenue Forecast 2019-2025
12.2 Global Naturally Healthy Foods Sales Forecast by Type
12.3 Global Naturally Healthy Foods Sales Forecast by Application
12.4 Naturally Healthy Foods Forecast by Regions
12.4.1 Global Naturally Healthy Foods Sales Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
12.4.2 Global Naturally Healthy Foods Revenue Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
12.5 United States Market Forecast
12.6 European Union Market Forecast
12.7 China Market Forecast
12.8 Rest of World
12.8.1 Japan
12.8.2 Korea
12.8.3 India
Chapter Thirteen: Research Findings and Conclusion
Chapter Fourteen: Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
