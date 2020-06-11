Internal vibrators are most commonly used in general construction. They are generally of the rotary type. A casing or head containing an unbalanced weight called the eccentric is immersed in the concrete. The eccentric is turned at high speed, causing the casing to revolve in a small orbit which subjects the concrete to vibratory impulses. Internal vibrators generally have the eccentric turned by electric motors, but they may also be powered by gasoline engines, compressed air or a hydraulic pump.

In 2019, the market size of Internal Concrete Vibrator is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Internal Concrete Vibrator.

This report studies the global market size of Internal Concrete Vibrator, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Internal Concrete Vibrator sales volume, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (sales, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

Exen

Wacker Neuson

Atlas Copco

Multiquip

Foshan Yunque

Wamgroup

Vibco

Badger Meter

Enarco

Weber

Minnich

Laier

KZW

Denver Concrete Vibrator

Rokamat

AEC

Shatal

Oztec

Market Segment by Product Type

High Frequency

Medium Frequency

Low Frequency

Market Segment by Application

Architectural Engineering

Dam Engineering

Mine and Well Engineering

Others

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Internal Concrete Vibrator status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Internal Concrete Vibrator manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Internal Concrete Vibrator are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Major Manufacturers Covered in This Report

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Internal Concrete Vibrator Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2019-2025)

1.3.2 High Frequency

1.3.3 Medium Frequency

1.3.4 Low Frequency

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Internal Concrete Vibrator Market Share by Application (2019-2025)

1.4.2 Architectural Engineering

1.4.3 Dam Engineering

1.4.4 Mine and Well Engineering

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Internal Concrete Vibrator Market Size

2.1.1 Global Internal Concrete Vibrator Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Internal Concrete Vibrator Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Internal Concrete Vibrator Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Internal Concrete Vibrator Sales by Regions 2014-2019

2.2.2 Global Internal Concrete Vibrator Revenue by Regions 2014-2019

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

Chapter Three: Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Internal Concrete Vibrator Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Internal Concrete Vibrator Sales by Manufacturers 2014-2019

3.1.2 Internal Concrete Vibrator Sales Market Share by Manufacturers 2014-2019

3.2 Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Internal Concrete Vibrator Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Internal Concrete Vibrator Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.3 Global Internal Concrete Vibrator Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.3 Internal Concrete Vibrator Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Key Manufacturers Internal Concrete Vibrator Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.5 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Internal Concrete Vibrator Market

3.6 Key Manufacturers Internal Concrete Vibrator Product Offered

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Market Size by Type

4.1 Sales and Revenue for Each Type

4.1.1 High Frequency Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)

4.1.2 Medium Frequency Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)

4.1.3 Low Frequency Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Internal Concrete Vibrator Sales Market Share by Type

4.3 Global Internal Concrete Vibrator Revenue Market Share by Type

4.4 Internal Concrete Vibrator Price by Type

Chapter Five: Market Size by Application

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Internal Concrete Vibrator Sales by Application

Chapter Six: United States

6.1 United States Internal Concrete Vibrator Breakdown Data by Company

6.2 United States Internal Concrete Vibrator Breakdown Data by Type

6.3 United States Internal Concrete Vibrator Breakdown Data by Application

Chapter Seven: European Union

7.1 European Union Internal Concrete Vibrator Breakdown Data by Company

7.2 European Union Internal Concrete Vibrator Breakdown Data by Type

7.3 European Union Internal Concrete Vibrator Breakdown Data by Application

Chapter Eight: China

8.1 China Internal Concrete Vibrator Breakdown Data by Company

8.2 China Internal Concrete Vibrator Breakdown Data by Type

8.3 China Internal Concrete Vibrator Breakdown Data by Application

Chapter Nine: Rest of World

9.1 Rest of World Internal Concrete Vibrator Breakdown Data by Company

9.2 Rest of World Internal Concrete Vibrator Breakdown Data by Type

9.3 Rest of World Internal Concrete Vibrator Breakdown Data by Application

9.4 Rest of World Internal Concrete Vibrator Breakdown Data by Countries

9.4.1 Rest of World Internal Concrete Vibrator Sales by Countries

9.4.2 Rest of World Internal Concrete Vibrator Revenue by Countries

9.4.3 Japan

9.4.4 Korea

9.4.5 India

9.4.6 Southeast Asia

Chapter Ten: Company Profiles

10.1 Exen

10.1.1 Exen Company Details

10.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Internal Concrete Vibrator

10.1.4 Internal Concrete Vibrator Product Introduction

10.1.5 Exen Recent Development

10.2 Wacker Neuson

10.2.1 Wacker Neuson Company Details

10.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Internal Concrete Vibrator

10.2.4 Internal Concrete Vibrator Product Introduction

10.2.5 Wacker Neuson Recent Development

10.3 Atlas Copco

10.3.1 Atlas Copco Company Details

10.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Internal Concrete Vibrator

10.3.4 Internal Concrete Vibrator Product Introduction

10.3.5 Atlas Copco Recent Development

10.4 Multiquip

10.4.1 Multiquip Company Details

10.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Internal Concrete Vibrator

10.4.4 Internal Concrete Vibrator Product Introduction

10.4.5 Multiquip Recent Development

10.5 Foshan Yunque

10.5.1 Foshan Yunque Company Details

10.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Internal Concrete Vibrator

10.5.4 Internal Concrete Vibrator Product Introduction

10.5.5 Foshan Yunque Recent Development

10.6 Wamgroup

10.6.1 Wamgroup Company Details

10.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Internal Concrete Vibrator

10.6.4 Internal Concrete Vibrator Product Introduction

10.6.5 Wamgroup Recent Development

10.7 Vibco

10.7.1 Vibco Company Details

10.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Internal Concrete Vibrator

10.7.4 Internal Concrete Vibrator Product Introduction

10.7.5 Vibco Recent Development

10.8 Badger Meter

10.8.1 Badger Meter Company Details

10.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Internal Concrete Vibrator

10.8.4 Internal Concrete Vibrator Product Introduction

10.8.5 Badger Meter Recent Development

10.9 Enarco

10.9.1 Enarco Company Details

10.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Internal Concrete Vibrator

10.9.4 Internal Concrete Vibrator Product Introduction

10.9.5 Enarco Recent Development

10.10 Weber

10.10.1 Weber Company Details

10.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.10.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Internal Concrete Vibrator

10.10.4 Internal Concrete Vibrator Product Introduction

10.10.5 Weber Recent Development

10.11 Minnich

10.12 Laier

10.13 KZW

10.14 Denver Concrete Vibrator

10.15 Rokamat

10.16 AEC

10.17 Shatal

10.18 Oztec

Chapter Eleven: Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Internal Concrete Vibrator Sales Channels

11.2.2 Internal Concrete Vibrator Distributors

11.3 Internal Concrete Vibrator Customers

Chapter Twelve: Market Forecast

12.1 Global Internal Concrete Vibrator Sales and Revenue Forecast 2019-2025

12.2 Global Internal Concrete Vibrator Sales Forecast by Type

12.3 Global Internal Concrete Vibrator Sales Forecast by Application

12.4 Internal Concrete Vibrator Forecast by Regions

12.4.1 Global Internal Concrete Vibrator Sales Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

12.4.2 Global Internal Concrete Vibrator Revenue Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

12.5 United States Market Forecast

12.6 European Union Market Forecast

12.7 China Market Forecast

12.8 Rest of World

12.8.1 Japan

12.8.2 Korea

12.8.3 India

Chapter Thirteen: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Fourteen: Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

