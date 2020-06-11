Hydrolyzed vegetable protein (HVP) is a flavor enhancer used in processed foods. It is usually produced by acid hydrolysis of soybean, corn, or wheat, which are broken down into amino acids. HVP is also produced by enzyme hydrolysis or by alkaline treatment. It is added to food products such as soup, bouillon cubes, seasonings, spices, beef products, flavorings, veggie burgers, imitation meat products, sauces, gravy, cheese powder, and functional beverages among others.

Though HVP is produced chemically, manufacturers consider it to be natural flavoring as it is originally derived from vegetable products. It is also considered as the most sustainable protein ingredients. Increased disposable income and change in lifestyle leading to high demand for convenience food cause increased consumption of HVP, thus driving the market growth.

In 2019, the market size of Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein is 220 million US$ and it will reach 330 million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein.

This report studies the global market size of Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein sales volume, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (sales, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

Griffith Laboratories

Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

Kerry Group plc

Tate & Lyle plc

Givaudan

Jones-Hamilton Co.

DSM

Diana Group

Brolite Products Co. Inc.

Caremoli Group

Astron Chemicals S.A.

McRitz International Corporation

Good Food, Inc.

Michimoto Foods Products Co. Ltd.

Dien Inc.

Unitechem Co. Ltd.

Market Segment by Product Type

Dry Powder

Paste

Liquid

Market Segment by Application

Food Products

Functional Beverages

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Major Manufacturers Covered in This Report

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2019-2025)

1.3.2 Dry Powder

1.3.3 Paste

1.3.4 Liquid

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Market Share by Application (2019-2025)

1.4.2 Food Products

1.4.3 Functional Beverages

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Market Size

2.1.1 Global Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Sales by Regions 2014-2019

2.2.2 Global Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Revenue by Regions 2014-2019

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

Chapter Three: Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Sales by Manufacturers 2014-2019

3.1.2 Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Sales Market Share by Manufacturers 2014-2019

3.2 Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.3 Global Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.3 Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Key Manufacturers Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.5 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Market

3.6 Key Manufacturers Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Product Offered

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Market Size by Type

4.1 Sales and Revenue for Each Type

4.1.1 Dry Powder Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)

4.1.2 Paste Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)

4.1.3 Liquid Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Sales Market Share by Type

4.3 Global Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Revenue Market Share by Type

4.4 Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Price by Type

Chapter Five: Market Size by Application

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Sales by Application

Chapter Six: United States

6.1 United States Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Breakdown Data by Company

6.2 United States Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Breakdown Data by Type

6.3 United States Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Breakdown Data by Application

Chapter Seven: European Union

7.1 European Union Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Breakdown Data by Company

7.2 European Union Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Breakdown Data by Type

7.3 European Union Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Breakdown Data by Application

Chapter Eight: China

8.1 China Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Breakdown Data by Company

8.2 China Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Breakdown Data by Type

8.3 China Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Breakdown Data by Application

Chapter Nine: Rest of World

9.1 Rest of World Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Breakdown Data by Company

9.2 Rest of World Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Breakdown Data by Type

9.3 Rest of World Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Breakdown Data by Application

9.4 Rest of World Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Breakdown Data by Countries

9.4.1 Rest of World Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Sales by Countries

9.4.2 Rest of World Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Revenue by Countries

9.4.3 Japan

9.4.4 Korea

9.4.5 India

9.4.6 Southeast Asia

Chapter Ten: Company Profiles

10.1 Griffith Laboratories

10.1.1 Griffith Laboratories Company Details

10.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein

10.1.4 Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Product Introduction

10.1.5 Griffith Laboratories Recent Development

10.2 Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

10.2.1 Ajinomoto Co., Inc. Company Details

10.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein

10.2.4 Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Product Introduction

10.2.5 Ajinomoto Co., Inc. Recent Development

10.3 Kerry Group plc

10.3.1 Kerry Group plc Company Details

10.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein

10.3.4 Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Product Introduction

10.3.5 Kerry Group plc Recent Development

10.4 Tate & Lyle plc

10.4.1 Tate & Lyle plc Company Details

10.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein

10.4.4 Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Product Introduction

10.4.5 Tate & Lyle plc Recent Development

10.5 Givaudan

10.5.1 Givaudan Company Details

10.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein

10.5.4 Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Product Introduction

10.5.5 Givaudan Recent Development

10.6 Jones-Hamilton Co.

10.6.1 Jones-Hamilton Co. Company Details

10.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein

10.6.4 Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Product Introduction

10.6.5 Jones-Hamilton Co. Recent Development

10.7 DSM

10.7.1 DSM Company Details

10.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein

10.7.4 Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Product Introduction

10.7.5 DSM Recent Development

10.8 Diana Group

10.8.1 Diana Group Company Details

10.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein

10.8.4 Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Product Introduction

10.8.5 Diana Group Recent Development

10.9 Brolite Products Co. Inc.

10.9.1 Brolite Products Co. Inc. Company Details

10.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein

10.9.4 Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Product Introduction

10.9.5 Brolite Products Co. Inc. Recent Development

10.10 Caremoli Group

10.10.1 Caremoli Group Company Details

10.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.10.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein

10.10.4 Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Product Introduction

10.10.5 Caremoli Group Recent Development

10.11 Astron Chemicals S.A.

10.12 McRitz International Corporation

10.13 Good Food, Inc.

10.14 Michimoto Foods Products Co. Ltd.

10.15 Dien Inc.

10.16 Unitechem Co. Ltd.

Chapter Eleven: Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Sales Channels

11.2.2 Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Distributors

11.3 Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Customers

Chapter Twelve: Market Forecast

12.1 Global Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Sales and Revenue Forecast 2019-2025

12.2 Global Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Sales Forecast by Type

12.3 Global Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Sales Forecast by Application

12.4 Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Forecast by Regions

12.4.1 Global Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Sales Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

12.4.2 Global Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein Revenue Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

12.5 United States Market Forecast

12.6 European Union Market Forecast

12.7 China Market Forecast

12.8 Rest of World

12.8.1 Japan

12.8.2 Korea

12.8.3 India

Chapter Thirteen: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Fourteen: Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

