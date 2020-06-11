GLOBAL FOOD AMINO ACIDS MARKET 2020-2025: SALES AND REVENUE, INDUSTRY SIZE, MARKET STRATEGIES, PRODUCT TYPES, END USERS, COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE AND REGIONAL OUTLOOK
The market is driven by factors such as rising demand for healthy and nutritious food, growing concerns of consumers regarding healthy lifestyles, rising demand for processed and convenience foods, and growing demand for innovative food & beverage products due to changing consumer trends.
Asia-Pacific to lead the market in terms of market share between 2016 and 2022.
In 2019, the market size of Food Amino Acids is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Food Amino Acids.
This report studies the global market size of Food Amino Acids, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
This study presents the Food Amino Acids sales volume, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (sales, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.
In global market, the following companies are covered:
Ajinomoto
Kyowa Hakko Kirin
EVONIK INDUSTRIES
SIGMA-ALDRICH
PRINOVA
DAESANG
SHAOXING YAMEI BIOTECHNOLOGY
QINGDAO SAMIN CHEMICAL
HUGESTONE ENTERPRISE
BRENNTAG
PANGAEA SCIENCES
AMINO
KINGCHEM
ROCHEM INTERNATIONAL
SUNRISE NUTRACHEM
MONTELOEDER S.L.
KRAEMER MARTIN
PACIFIC RAINBOW INTERNATIONAL
Market Segment by Product Type
Glutamic Acid
Lysine
Tryptophan
Methionine
Market Segment by Application
Nutraceutical & Dietary Supplements
Infant Formula
Food Fortification
Convenience Foods
Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.
United States
China
European Union
Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the Food Amino Acids status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.
To present the key Food Amino Acids manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Food Amino Acids are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Major Manufacturers Covered in This Report
1.3 Market Segment by Type
1.3.1 Global Food Amino Acids Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2019-2025)
1.3.2 Glutamic Acid
1.3.3 Lysine
1.3.4 Tryptophan
1.3.5 Methionine
1.4 Market Segment by Application
1.4.1 Global Food Amino Acids Market Share by Application (2019-2025)
1.4.2 Nutraceutical & Dietary Supplements
1.4.3 Infant Formula
1.4.4 Food Fortification
1.4.5 Convenience Foods
1.5 Study Objectives
1.6 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Food Amino Acids Market Size
2.1.1 Global Food Amino Acids Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Food Amino Acids Sales 2014-2025
2.2 Food Amino Acids Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Food Amino Acids Sales by Regions 2014-2019
2.2.2 Global Food Amino Acids Revenue by Regions 2014-2019
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
Chapter Three: Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1 Food Amino Acids Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Food Amino Acids Sales by Manufacturers 2014-2019
3.1.2 Food Amino Acids Sales Market Share by Manufacturers 2014-2019
3.2 Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Food Amino Acids Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.2 Food Amino Acids Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.3 Global Food Amino Acids Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.3 Food Amino Acids Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Key Manufacturers Food Amino Acids Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served
3.5 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Food Amino Acids Market
3.6 Key Manufacturers Food Amino Acids Product Offered
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Market Size by Type
4.1 Sales and Revenue for Each Type
4.1.1 Glutamic Acid Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.1.2 Lysine Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.1.3 Tryptophan Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.1.4 Methionine Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Food Amino Acids Sales Market Share by Type
4.3 Global Food Amino Acids Revenue Market Share by Type
4.4 Food Amino Acids Price by Type
Chapter Five: Market Size by Application
5.1 Overview
5.2 Global Food Amino Acids Sales by Application
Chapter Six: United States
6.1 United States Food Amino Acids Breakdown Data by Company
6.2 United States Food Amino Acids Breakdown Data by Type
6.3 United States Food Amino Acids Breakdown Data by Application
Chapter Seven: European Union
7.1 European Union Food Amino Acids Breakdown Data by Company
7.2 European Union Food Amino Acids Breakdown Data by Type
7.3 European Union Food Amino Acids Breakdown Data by Application
Chapter Eight: China
8.1 China Food Amino Acids Breakdown Data by Company
8.2 China Food Amino Acids Breakdown Data by Type
8.3 China Food Amino Acids Breakdown Data by Application
Chapter Nine: Rest of World
9.1 Rest of World Food Amino Acids Breakdown Data by Company
9.2 Rest of World Food Amino Acids Breakdown Data by Type
9.3 Rest of World Food Amino Acids Breakdown Data by Application
9.4 Rest of World Food Amino Acids Breakdown Data by Countries
9.4.1 Rest of World Food Amino Acids Sales by Countries
9.4.2 Rest of World Food Amino Acids Revenue by Countries
9.4.3 Japan
9.4.4 Korea
9.4.5 India
9.4.6 Southeast Asia
Chapter Ten: Company Profiles
10.1 Ajinomoto
10.1.1 Ajinomoto Company Details
10.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Food Amino Acids
10.1.4 Food Amino Acids Product Introduction
10.1.5 Ajinomoto Recent Development
10.2 Kyowa Hakko Kirin
10.2.1 Kyowa Hakko Kirin Company Details
10.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Food Amino Acids
10.2.4 Food Amino Acids Product Introduction
10.2.5 Kyowa Hakko Kirin Recent Development
10.3 EVONIK INDUSTRIES
10.3.1 EVONIK INDUSTRIES Company Details
10.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Food Amino Acids
10.3.4 Food Amino Acids Product Introduction
10.3.5 EVONIK INDUSTRIES Recent Development
10.4 SIGMA-ALDRICH
10.4.1 SIGMA-ALDRICH Company Details
10.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Food Amino Acids
10.4.4 Food Amino Acids Product Introduction
10.4.5 SIGMA-ALDRICH Recent Development
10.5 PRINOVA
10.5.1 PRINOVA Company Details
10.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Food Amino Acids
10.5.4 Food Amino Acids Product Introduction
10.5.5 PRINOVA Recent Development
10.6 DAESANG
10.6.1 DAESANG Company Details
10.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Food Amino Acids
10.6.4 Food Amino Acids Product Introduction
10.6.5 DAESANG Recent Development
10.7 SHAOXING YAMEI BIOTECHNOLOGY
10.7.1 SHAOXING YAMEI BIOTECHNOLOGY Company Details
10.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Food Amino Acids
10.7.4 Food Amino Acids Product Introduction
10.7.5 SHAOXING YAMEI BIOTECHNOLOGY Recent Development
10.8 QINGDAO SAMIN CHEMICAL
10.8.1 QINGDAO SAMIN CHEMICAL Company Details
10.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Food Amino Acids
10.8.4 Food Amino Acids Product Introduction
10.8.5 QINGDAO SAMIN CHEMICAL Recent Development
10.9 HUGESTONE ENTERPRISE
10.9.1 HUGESTONE ENTERPRISE Company Details
10.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Food Amino Acids
10.9.4 Food Amino Acids Product Introduction
10.9.5 HUGESTONE ENTERPRISE Recent Development
10.10 BRENNTAG
10.10.1 BRENNTAG Company Details
10.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.10.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Food Amino Acids
10.10.4 Food Amino Acids Product Introduction
10.10.5 BRENNTAG Recent Development
10.11 PANGAEA SCIENCES
10.12 AMINO
10.13 KINGCHEM
10.14 ROCHEM INTERNATIONAL
10.15 SUNRISE NUTRACHEM
10.16 MONTELOEDER S.L.
10.17 KRAEMER MARTIN
10.18 PACIFIC RAINBOW INTERNATIONAL
Chapter Eleven: Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
11.1 Value Chain Analysis
11.2 Sales Channels Analysis
11.2.1 Food Amino Acids Sales Channels
11.2.2 Food Amino Acids Distributors
11.3 Food Amino Acids Customers
Chapter Twelve: Market Forecast
12.1 Global Food Amino Acids Sales and Revenue Forecast 2019-2025
12.2 Global Food Amino Acids Sales Forecast by Type
12.3 Global Food Amino Acids Sales Forecast by Application
12.4 Food Amino Acids Forecast by Regions
12.4.1 Global Food Amino Acids Sales Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
12.4.2 Global Food Amino Acids Revenue Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
12.5 United States Market Forecast
12.6 European Union Market Forecast
12.7 China Market Forecast
12.8 Rest of World
12.8.1 Japan
12.8.2 Korea
12.8.3 India
Chapter Thirteen: Research Findings and Conclusion
Chapter Fourteen: Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
