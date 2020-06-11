GLOBAL FERMENTED FOODS & DRINKS MARKET 2020-2025: SALES AND REVENUE, INDUSTRY SIZE, MARKET STRATEGIES, PRODUCT TYPES, END USERS, COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE AND REGIONAL OUTLOOK
Fermented Foods & Drinks are foods and drinks produced or preserved by the action of microorganisms.
The market is competitive and driven by the increasing health and wellness market trend and the growing beverages market demand.
In 2019, the market size of Fermented Foods & Drinks is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Fermented Foods & Drinks.
This report studies the global market size of Fermented Foods & Drinks, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
This study presents the Fermented Foods & Drinks sales volume, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (sales, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.
In global market, the following companies are covered:
Coca Cola
Balance Water
Cargill
Comexim
Conagra Foods
Dr Pepper
DSM
Eklo Water
Danone
Grupo Petrópolis
Vichy Catalan
Hint Water
Nestle
Suntory Beverage & Food
PepsiCo
Market Segment by Product Type
Fermented Vegetables
Fermented Dairy Products
Fermented Drinks
Market Segment by Application
Retail
Super Market/Hyper Markets
Convenience Stores
Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.
United States
China
European Union
Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the Fermented Foods & Drinks status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.
To present the key Fermented Foods & Drinks manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Fermented Foods & Drinks are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Major Manufacturers Covered in This Report
1.3 Market Segment by Type
1.3.1 Global Fermented Foods & Drinks Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2019-2025)
1.3.2 Fermented Vegetables
1.3.3 Fermented Dairy Products
1.3.4 Fermented Drinks
1.4 Market Segment by Application
1.4.1 Global Fermented Foods & Drinks Market Share by Application (2019-2025)
1.4.2 Retail
1.4.3 Super Market/Hyper Markets
1.4.4 Convenience Stores
1.5 Study Objectives
1.6 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Fermented Foods & Drinks Market Size
2.1.1 Global Fermented Foods & Drinks Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Fermented Foods & Drinks Sales 2014-2025
2.2 Fermented Foods & Drinks Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Fermented Foods & Drinks Sales by Regions 2014-2019
2.2.2 Global Fermented Foods & Drinks Revenue by Regions 2014-2019
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
Chapter Three: Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1 Fermented Foods & Drinks Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Fermented Foods & Drinks Sales by Manufacturers 2014-2019
3.1.2 Fermented Foods & Drinks Sales Market Share by Manufacturers 2014-2019
3.2 Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Fermented Foods & Drinks Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.2 Fermented Foods & Drinks Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.3 Global Fermented Foods & Drinks Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.3 Fermented Foods & Drinks Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Key Manufacturers Fermented Foods & Drinks Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served
3.5 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Fermented Foods & Drinks Market
3.6 Key Manufacturers Fermented Foods & Drinks Product Offered
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Market Size by Type
4.1 Sales and Revenue for Each Type
4.1.1 Fermented Vegetables Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.1.2 Fermented Dairy Products Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.1.3 Fermented Drinks Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Fermented Foods & Drinks Sales Market Share by Type
4.3 Global Fermented Foods & Drinks Revenue Market Share by Type
4.4 Fermented Foods & Drinks Price by Type
Chapter Five: Market Size by Application
5.1 Overview
5.2 Global Fermented Foods & Drinks Sales by Application
Chapter Six: United States
6.1 United States Fermented Foods & Drinks Breakdown Data by Company
6.2 United States Fermented Foods & Drinks Breakdown Data by Type
6.3 United States Fermented Foods & Drinks Breakdown Data by Application
Chapter Seven: European Union
7.1 European Union Fermented Foods & Drinks Breakdown Data by Company
7.2 European Union Fermented Foods & Drinks Breakdown Data by Type
7.3 European Union Fermented Foods & Drinks Breakdown Data by Application
Chapter Eight: China
8.1 China Fermented Foods & Drinks Breakdown Data by Company
8.2 China Fermented Foods & Drinks Breakdown Data by Type
8.3 China Fermented Foods & Drinks Breakdown Data by Application
Chapter Nine: Rest of World
9.1 Rest of World Fermented Foods & Drinks Breakdown Data by Company
9.2 Rest of World Fermented Foods & Drinks Breakdown Data by Type
9.3 Rest of World Fermented Foods & Drinks Breakdown Data by Application
9.4 Rest of World Fermented Foods & Drinks Breakdown Data by Countries
9.4.1 Rest of World Fermented Foods & Drinks Sales by Countries
9.4.2 Rest of World Fermented Foods & Drinks Revenue by Countries
9.4.3 Japan
9.4.4 Korea
9.4.5 India
9.4.6 Southeast Asia
Chapter Ten: Company Profiles
10.1 Coca Cola
10.1.1 Coca Cola Company Details
10.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Fermented Foods & Drinks
10.1.4 Fermented Foods & Drinks Product Introduction
10.1.5 Coca Cola Recent Development
10.2 Balance Water
10.2.1 Balance Water Company Details
10.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Fermented Foods & Drinks
10.2.4 Fermented Foods & Drinks Product Introduction
10.2.5 Balance Water Recent Development
10.3 Cargill
10.3.1 Cargill Company Details
10.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Fermented Foods & Drinks
10.3.4 Fermented Foods & Drinks Product Introduction
10.3.5 Cargill Recent Development
10.4 Comexim
10.4.1 Comexim Company Details
10.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Fermented Foods & Drinks
10.4.4 Fermented Foods & Drinks Product Introduction
10.4.5 Comexim Recent Development
10.5 Conagra Foods
10.5.1 Conagra Foods Company Details
10.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Fermented Foods & Drinks
10.5.4 Fermented Foods & Drinks Product Introduction
10.5.5 Conagra Foods Recent Development
10.6 Dr Pepper
10.6.1 Dr Pepper Company Details
10.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Fermented Foods & Drinks
10.6.4 Fermented Foods & Drinks Product Introduction
10.6.5 Dr Pepper Recent Development
10.7 DSM
10.7.1 DSM Company Details
10.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Fermented Foods & Drinks
10.7.4 Fermented Foods & Drinks Product Introduction
10.7.5 DSM Recent Development
10.8 Eklo Water
10.8.1 Eklo Water Company Details
10.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Fermented Foods & Drinks
10.8.4 Fermented Foods & Drinks Product Introduction
10.8.5 Eklo Water Recent Development
10.9 Danone
10.9.1 Danone Company Details
10.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Fermented Foods & Drinks
10.9.4 Fermented Foods & Drinks Product Introduction
10.9.5 Danone Recent Development
10.10 Grupo Petrópolis
10.10.1 Grupo Petrópolis Company Details
10.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
10.10.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Fermented Foods & Drinks
10.10.4 Fermented Foods & Drinks Product Introduction
10.10.5 Grupo Petrópolis Recent Development
10.11 Vichy Catalan
10.12 Hint Water
10.13 Nestle
10.14 Suntory Beverage & Food
10.15 PepsiCo
Chapter Eleven: Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
11.1 Value Chain Analysis
11.2 Sales Channels Analysis
11.2.1 Fermented Foods & Drinks Sales Channels
11.2.2 Fermented Foods & Drinks Distributors
11.3 Fermented Foods & Drinks Customers
Chapter Twelve: Market Forecast
12.1 Global Fermented Foods & Drinks Sales and Revenue Forecast 2019-2025
12.2 Global Fermented Foods & Drinks Sales Forecast by Type
12.3 Global Fermented Foods & Drinks Sales Forecast by Application
12.4 Fermented Foods & Drinks Forecast by Regions
12.4.1 Global Fermented Foods & Drinks Sales Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
12.4.2 Global Fermented Foods & Drinks Revenue Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
12.5 United States Market Forecast
12.6 European Union Market Forecast
12.7 China Market Forecast
12.8 Rest of World
12.8.1 Japan
12.8.2 Korea
12.8.3 India
Chapter Thirteen: Research Findings and Conclusion
Chapter Fourteen: Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
