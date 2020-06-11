Snacks sales are on rising and almost all segments in food & Beverage sector are experiencing an exponential growth rate along with a continuous change in consumer preferences. Rising demand for dairy snacks in emerging countries coupled with the launch of new snacks variants has resulted in an increased demand for the global dairy snacks during the forecast period. Dairy Snacks, such as flavored milk drink helps in elevating the mood of the consumers and increases their energy levels. Increasing demands of ready to go food are trending in the market. Flavored milk, a type of Dairy Snack, aids in gaining of body fats thus leading to the improved body mass ratio. Dairy Snacks help in improving physical performance of the consumers and can help in fighting depression. Taste, ingredients, convenience, and price represent the most influential factors that determine the demand for Dairy Snacks.

Rising popularity of protein-enriched foods and beverages has led to increasing awareness among the consumers to become more conscious towards health benefits related to a dairy-rich diet. Rising population, urbanization and increasing demand for dairy products in food consumption are expected to increase the overall demand for diary snack. Increasing innovations in the industry help to drive down the cost of production and incorporate additional benefits to the products. This also acts as an important driver for the dairy snack market. However, increasing lactose intolerance among the consumers and a shift to non-dairy products are restraining the growth of this market. The rise in popularity of vegan trends is another restraint for this market. Regarding opportunities, products with longer shelf-life and innovative products with different ingredients still prevail in the market.

In 2019, the market size of Dairy Snack is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Dairy Snack.

This report studies the global market size of Dairy Snack, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Dairy Snack sales volume, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (sales, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

Nestle

Danone

Dairy Farmers

Kraft Foods

Unilever

Amul

Breyers

Dean Foods

Fonterra

Groupe Lactalis

Megmilk Snow Brand

Meiji Dairies

Parmalat

Organic Valley

Arla Foods

Blue Bell Creameries

Friesland Campina

Sancor

Market Segment by Product Type

Cheese

Yogurt

Butter

Buttermilk

Ice Cream

Lactose-Free Milk

Others

Market Segment by Application

HoReCa

Beverage Industry

Food Industry

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Dairy Snack status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Dairy Snack manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Dairy Snack are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Major Manufacturers Covered in This Report

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Dairy Snack Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2019-2025)

1.3.2 Cheese

1.3.3 Yogurt

1.3.4 Butter

1.3.5 Buttermilk

1.3.6 Ice Cream

1.3.7 Lactose-Free Milk

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Dairy Snack Market Share by Application (2019-2025)

1.4.2 HoReCa

1.4.3 Beverage Industry

1.4.4 Food Industry

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Dairy Snack Market Size

2.1.1 Global Dairy Snack Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Dairy Snack Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Dairy Snack Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Dairy Snack Sales by Regions 2014-2019

2.2.2 Global Dairy Snack Revenue by Regions 2014-2019

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

Chapter Three: Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Dairy Snack Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Dairy Snack Sales by Manufacturers 2014-2019

3.1.2 Dairy Snack Sales Market Share by Manufacturers 2014-2019

3.2 Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Dairy Snack Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Dairy Snack Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.3 Global Dairy Snack Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.3 Dairy Snack Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Key Manufacturers Dairy Snack Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.5 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Dairy Snack Market

3.6 Key Manufacturers Dairy Snack Product Offered

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Market Size by Type

4.1 Sales and Revenue for Each Type

4.1.1 Cheese Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)

4.1.2 Yogurt Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)

4.1.3 Butter Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)

4.1.4 Buttermilk Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)

4.1.5 Ice Cream Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)

4.1.6 Lactose-Free Milk Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)

4.1.7 Others Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Dairy Snack Sales Market Share by Type

4.3 Global Dairy Snack Revenue Market Share by Type

4.4 Dairy Snack Price by Type

Chapter Five: Market Size by Application

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Dairy Snack Sales by Application

Chapter Six: United States

6.1 United States Dairy Snack Breakdown Data by Company

6.2 United States Dairy Snack Breakdown Data by Type

6.3 United States Dairy Snack Breakdown Data by Application

Chapter Seven: European Union

7.1 European Union Dairy Snack Breakdown Data by Company

7.2 European Union Dairy Snack Breakdown Data by Type

7.3 European Union Dairy Snack Breakdown Data by Application

Chapter Eight: China

8.1 China Dairy Snack Breakdown Data by Company

8.2 China Dairy Snack Breakdown Data by Type

8.3 China Dairy Snack Breakdown Data by Application

Chapter Nine: Rest of World

9.1 Rest of World Dairy Snack Breakdown Data by Company

9.2 Rest of World Dairy Snack Breakdown Data by Type

9.3 Rest of World Dairy Snack Breakdown Data by Application

9.4 Rest of World Dairy Snack Breakdown Data by Countries

9.4.1 Rest of World Dairy Snack Sales by Countries

9.4.2 Rest of World Dairy Snack Revenue by Countries

9.4.3 Japan

9.4.4 Korea

9.4.5 India

9.4.6 Southeast Asia

Chapter Ten: Company Profiles

10.1 Nestle

10.1.1 Nestle Company Details

10.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Dairy Snack

10.1.4 Dairy Snack Product Introduction

10.1.5 Nestle Recent Development

10.2 Danone

10.2.1 Danone Company Details

10.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Dairy Snack

10.2.4 Dairy Snack Product Introduction

10.2.5 Danone Recent Development

10.3 Dairy Farmers

10.3.1 Dairy Farmers Company Details

10.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Dairy Snack

10.3.4 Dairy Snack Product Introduction

10.3.5 Dairy Farmers Recent Development

10.4 Kraft Foods

10.4.1 Kraft Foods Company Details

10.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Dairy Snack

10.4.4 Dairy Snack Product Introduction

10.4.5 Kraft Foods Recent Development

10.5 Unilever

10.5.1 Unilever Company Details

10.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Dairy Snack

10.5.4 Dairy Snack Product Introduction

10.5.5 Unilever Recent Development

10.6 Amul

10.6.1 Amul Company Details

10.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Dairy Snack

10.6.4 Dairy Snack Product Introduction

10.6.5 Amul Recent Development

10.7 Breyers

10.7.1 Breyers Company Details

10.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Dairy Snack

10.7.4 Dairy Snack Product Introduction

10.7.5 Breyers Recent Development

10.8 Dean Foods

10.8.1 Dean Foods Company Details

10.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Dairy Snack

10.8.4 Dairy Snack Product Introduction

10.8.5 Dean Foods Recent Development

10.9 Fonterra

10.9.1 Fonterra Company Details

10.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Dairy Snack

10.9.4 Dairy Snack Product Introduction

10.9.5 Fonterra Recent Development

10.10 Groupe Lactalis

10.10.1 Groupe Lactalis Company Details

10.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.10.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Dairy Snack

10.10.4 Dairy Snack Product Introduction

10.10.5 Groupe Lactalis Recent Development

10.11 Megmilk Snow Brand

10.12 Meiji Dairies

10.13 Parmalat

10.14 Organic Valley

10.15 Arla Foods

10.16 Blue Bell Creameries

10.17 Friesland Campina

10.18 Sancor

Chapter Eleven: Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Dairy Snack Sales Channels

11.2.2 Dairy Snack Distributors

11.3 Dairy Snack Customers

Chapter Twelve: Market Forecast

12.1 Global Dairy Snack Sales and Revenue Forecast 2019-2025

12.2 Global Dairy Snack Sales Forecast by Type

12.3 Global Dairy Snack Sales Forecast by Application

12.4 Dairy Snack Forecast by Regions

12.4.1 Global Dairy Snack Sales Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

12.4.2 Global Dairy Snack Revenue Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

12.5 United States Market Forecast

12.6 European Union Market Forecast

12.7 China Market Forecast

12.8 Rest of World

12.8.1 Japan

12.8.2 Korea

12.8.3 India

Chapter Thirteen: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Fourteen: Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

