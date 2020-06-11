A roll is a small, often round loaf of bread served as a meal accompaniment (eaten plain or with butter). A roll can be served and eaten whole or cut transversely and dressed with filling between the two halves. Rolls are also commonly used to make sandwiches similar to those produced using slices of bread. They are found in most cuisines all over the world. Among the breads mentioned are griddle cakes, honey-and-oil bread, mushroom-shaped loaves covered in poppy seeds, and the military specialty of rolls baked on a spit.

One of the major factors leading to the growth of the market is the increasing demand for gluten-free products. Gluten can cause inflammation in the small intestine that causes celiac disease, which affects people by causing a digestive problem, severe irritation in the skin, and Aphthous ulcer. Because of such awareness, consumers not only prefer products that are organic but also gluten-free. Companies like King Arthur Flour manufactures gluten-free banana bread with coconut and flax, gluten-free sorghum sandwich bread, etc. to increase their consumer base.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3606684

Europe dominated the market in 2015, followed by APAC and North America. Artisanal bread and rolls as a product category under global bread and rolls market accounted for the majority of the sales in 2015.

In 2019, the market size of Bread and Rolls is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Bread and Rolls.

This report studies the global market size of Bread and Rolls, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Bread and Rolls sales volume, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (sales, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

Associated British Foods

Almarai

Barilla Group

Grupo Bimbo

Goodman Fielder

Yamazaki Baking

Bakkersland Groep

Brace’s Bakery

Campbell Soup Company

Fuji Baking Group

George Weston

Lieken

Maple Leaf Foods

Pasco Shikishima

Premier Foods

Takaki Bakery

Warburtons

Market Segment by Product Type

Artisanal Bread and Rolls

Industrial Bread and Rolls

In-Store Bakery

Tortilla

Market Segment by Application

Specialist Retailers

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Independent Retailers

Convenience Stores

Others

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Bread and Rolls status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Bread and Rolls manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Bread and Rolls are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-united-states-european-union-and-china-bread-and-rolls-market-research-report-2019-2025

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Major Manufacturers Covered in This Report

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Bread and Rolls Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2019-2025)

1.3.2 Artisanal Bread and Rolls

1.3.3 Industrial Bread and Rolls

1.3.4 In-Store Bakery

1.3.5 Tortilla

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Bread and Rolls Market Share by Application (2019-2025)

1.4.2 Specialist Retailers

1.4.3 Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

1.4.4 Independent Retailers

1.4.5 Convenience Stores

1.4.6 Others

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Bread and Rolls Market Size

2.1.1 Global Bread and Rolls Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Bread and Rolls Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Bread and Rolls Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Bread and Rolls Sales by Regions 2014-2019

2.2.2 Global Bread and Rolls Revenue by Regions 2014-2019

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

Chapter Three: Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Bread and Rolls Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Bread and Rolls Sales by Manufacturers 2014-2019

3.1.2 Bread and Rolls Sales Market Share by Manufacturers 2014-2019

3.2 Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Bread and Rolls Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Bread and Rolls Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.3 Global Bread and Rolls Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.3 Bread and Rolls Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Key Manufacturers Bread and Rolls Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.5 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Bread and Rolls Market

3.6 Key Manufacturers Bread and Rolls Product Offered

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Market Size by Type

4.1 Sales and Revenue for Each Type

4.1.1 Artisanal Bread and Rolls Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)

4.1.2 Industrial Bread and Rolls Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)

4.1.3 In-Store Bakery Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)

4.1.4 Tortilla Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Bread and Rolls Sales Market Share by Type

4.3 Global Bread and Rolls Revenue Market Share by Type

4.4 Bread and Rolls Price by Type

Chapter Five: Market Size by Application

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Bread and Rolls Sales by Application

Chapter Six: United States

6.1 United States Bread and Rolls Breakdown Data by Company

6.2 United States Bread and Rolls Breakdown Data by Type

6.3 United States Bread and Rolls Breakdown Data by Application

Chapter Seven: European Union

7.1 European Union Bread and Rolls Breakdown Data by Company

7.2 European Union Bread and Rolls Breakdown Data by Type

7.3 European Union Bread and Rolls Breakdown Data by Application

Chapter Eight: China

8.1 China Bread and Rolls Breakdown Data by Company

8.2 China Bread and Rolls Breakdown Data by Type

8.3 China Bread and Rolls Breakdown Data by Application

Chapter Nine: Rest of World

9.1 Rest of World Bread and Rolls Breakdown Data by Company

9.2 Rest of World Bread and Rolls Breakdown Data by Type

9.3 Rest of World Bread and Rolls Breakdown Data by Application

9.4 Rest of World Bread and Rolls Breakdown Data by Countries

9.4.1 Rest of World Bread and Rolls Sales by Countries

9.4.2 Rest of World Bread and Rolls Revenue by Countries

9.4.3 Japan

9.4.4 Korea

9.4.5 India

9.4.6 Southeast Asia

Chapter Ten: Company Profiles

10.1 Associated British Foods

10.1.1 Associated British Foods Company Details

10.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Bread and Rolls

10.1.4 Bread and Rolls Product Introduction

10.1.5 Associated British Foods Recent Development

10.2 Almarai

10.2.1 Almarai Company Details

10.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Bread and Rolls

10.2.4 Bread and Rolls Product Introduction

10.2.5 Almarai Recent Development

10.3 Barilla Group

10.3.1 Barilla Group Company Details

10.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Bread and Rolls

10.3.4 Bread and Rolls Product Introduction

10.3.5 Barilla Group Recent Development

10.4 Grupo Bimbo

10.4.1 Grupo Bimbo Company Details

10.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Bread and Rolls

10.4.4 Bread and Rolls Product Introduction

10.4.5 Grupo Bimbo Recent Development

10.5 Goodman Fielder

10.5.1 Goodman Fielder Company Details

10.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Bread and Rolls

10.5.4 Bread and Rolls Product Introduction

10.5.5 Goodman Fielder Recent Development

10.6 Yamazaki Baking

10.6.1 Yamazaki Baking Company Details

10.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Bread and Rolls

10.6.4 Bread and Rolls Product Introduction

10.6.5 Yamazaki Baking Recent Development

10.7 Bakkersland Groep

10.7.1 Bakkersland Groep Company Details

10.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Bread and Rolls

10.7.4 Bread and Rolls Product Introduction

10.7.5 Bakkersland Groep Recent Development

10.8 Brace’s Bakery

10.8.1 Brace’s Bakery Company Details

10.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Bread and Rolls

10.8.4 Bread and Rolls Product Introduction

10.8.5 Brace’s Bakery Recent Development

10.9 Campbell Soup Company

10.9.1 Campbell Soup Company Company Details

10.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Bread and Rolls

10.9.4 Bread and Rolls Product Introduction

10.9.5 Campbell Soup Company Recent Development

10.10 Fuji Baking Group

10.10.1 Fuji Baking Group Company Details

10.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

10.10.3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share of Bread and Rolls

10.10.4 Bread and Rolls Product Introduction

10.10.5 Fuji Baking Group Recent Development

10.11 George Weston

10.12 Lieken

10.13 Maple Leaf Foods

10.14 Pasco Shikishima

10.15 Premier Foods

10.16 Takaki Bakery

10.17 Warburtons

Chapter Eleven: Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Bread and Rolls Sales Channels

11.2.2 Bread and Rolls Distributors

11.3 Bread and Rolls Customers

Chapter Twelve: Market Forecast

12.1 Global Bread and Rolls Sales and Revenue Forecast 2019-2025

12.2 Global Bread and Rolls Sales Forecast by Type

12.3 Global Bread and Rolls Sales Forecast by Application

12.4 Bread and Rolls Forecast by Regions

12.4.1 Global Bread and Rolls Sales Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

12.4.2 Global Bread and Rolls Revenue Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

12.5 United States Market Forecast

12.6 European Union Market Forecast

12.7 China Market Forecast

12.8 Rest of World

12.8.1 Japan

12.8.2 Korea

12.8.3 India

Chapter Thirteen: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Fourteen: Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3606684

ABOUT US:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

CONTACT US:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155