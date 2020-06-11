Gamification is the use of Game Mechanics in a Non-game context.

Game Mechanics are sets of rules, and usage of points, badges, leader boards, challenges, designs and tools that are used for Game play.

Gameplay- The way in which players (Human beings) interact with the game.

A good game play makes the game interesting and engaging to the players, thereby sparking interest in them. The users of this start to feel like they are inside/ or a part of the game. Corporates and other industries are using this interest ofliking, enjoying and even getting addicted to playing games, in their contexts to help them benefit in several ways.

Market Dynamics:

There is a pressing need for customer and employee engagement in today’s market scenario. Simple grading techniques such as badges and points are failing to have a long lasting impact on consumer engagement. Gamification techniques such as a rewarding system and effective use of graphics and visuals, have started gainingpower. Gamification techniques used by employees have reduced employee attrition levels by upping their motivation levels through various gamified applications.

There is a lack of awareness about Gamification, it suses in different scenarios, and its advantages in general. Inappropriate or unimaginative game designs is another factor that is dragging behind the market. This market holds out a lot of opportunities because of the explosion of information in digital world and popularity of forward looking trends in offices. Cloud-based gamification techniques are also gaining acceptanceespecially among cost conscious small and medium sized enterprises.

Market Segmentation:

We can Segment the Gamification Market in different ways-

Gamification Market by Solutions

Based on solutions type, market is classified into platform & service providers, open source developers and mobile SDK/LBS providers.

Gamification Market by Services

into enterprise apps integrable services and social connectors.

Gamification Market by Applications

segmented according to marketing, sales, product development, human resources and others.

Gamification Market by Verticals

Based on verticals catered, the market is categorized into public sector & government, BFSI, consumer goods & retail, high-tech, media & publishing, energy, power & utilities, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, entertainment, travel & logistics, education and others.

Gamification Market by End users

From end-users perspective, market is broadly segmented into consumer gamification and enterprise gamification.

Gamification Market by Deployment

Deployment-wise the market is categorized according to types such as on premise, on demand and hybrid.

Gamification Market by Geography

On geographical basis, market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Rest of the World (RoW).

Geographic analysis:

Geographical market is segmentation of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Rest of the World (RoW), should be further analysed to find penetration and widespread usage of this phenomenon.

Key Players:

Gamification is used on online portals, forums, consumer surveys, retail outlets and several other companies. SAP AG, Microsoft, IBM, SAP, LiveOps, Deloitte, and other companies have started using gamification in various applications and processes.

