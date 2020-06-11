Digital Logistics Market Growth Factors, Top Leaders, Development Strategy 2022
Logistics play a vital role in the supply chain management and helps in proficiently handling any business. Logistics is the process of management of things from the point of origin to the point of consumption of the customers. Changing dynamics and industrial demand for innovative solutions are increasing the market demand. Digital Logistics offers several advantages to the companies by providing enhanced efficiency, profitability, lowering the costs, customer-centric solutions, and improving the supply chain. Thus, different enterprises across the world are accepting these solutions to gain a competitive edge in the industry. Digital logistics use advanced technologies and communication to enhance supply chain and improve the supply chain integration by reducing the operating costs.
End-user/Technology
The end-user of this technology belongs to the government, aerospace, defense, automotive, oil & gas, retail, manufacturing, healthcare, and others.
Market Dynamics
The global digital logistics market has been estimated to grow with a CAGR of 9.90% for the next decade. Security, privacy, and lack of IT infrastructure restrain the adoption of digital logistics products. However, various prominent companies including IBM Corporation and others in the digital logistics domain are investing in their digital infrastructure significantly to overcome these challenges of the digital logistics market.
Market Segmentation
Opportunities
Moreover, various companies have nowadays intended to significantly increase employee retention, and work productivity which is available through advanced labor management solutions.
Key Players
Some of the major key players covered in this report are:
- Hexaware Technologies Ltd.
- IBM Corp.
- Tech Mahindra Ltd.
- Oracle Corp.
- DigiLogistics Technology Ltd.
- UTi Worldwide Inc
- SAP AG
- Advantech Corp.
- DSV
- REICHHART Logistik Group
- Digistics
- Syntel Inc.
- Speys Oy
- JDA Software Group Inc.
- Samsung Electronics Co.
Report Contents Regional Analysis Report Highlights
- Market segments
- Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities
- Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022
- Supply & Demand Value Chain
- Market – Current Trends
- Competition & Major Companies
- Technology and R&D Status
- Porters Five Force Analysis
- Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players
Regional/Geographic Analysis
The products and vendors are segmented into different regions like North America (U.S. & Canada), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, and Rest of APAC), Europe (UK, France, Germany, and Rest of Europe) & Rest of the World.
- North America
- US and Canada
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Western Europe
- EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)
- Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)
- Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Russia
- Poland
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia and New Zealand
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)
- South Africa
- North Africa
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
