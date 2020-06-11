The process to control and automate the data center facility is called data center automation. It aims to automate the networks and servers. Owing to the rising complexities in networking, increased overheads expenses, unification and pooling of resources in data centers over the last few years, there has been an increased demand for data center automation solutions.

Today, the data center automation helps to improve flexibility by allowing the enterprises to react quickly to the changing market conditions and also to streamline business operations. Data Center Automation is also known as Software Defined Data Centers (SDDCs) and helps the traditional data centers to improvise on their current infrastructure.

This further results in reducing overheads and helps in the server storage unification in tandem with simplified management. Due to the rise in the data traffic across different industries and an increased demand for virtual data houses, there has been increased growth in the global data center automation market today.

Market Dynamics



The global data center automation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.6% to rise up to USD 8619 million by 2022 from its value of USD 2483 million in 2014. Owing to intensive virtualization, the introduction of a number of cloud-based services and substantial growth of internet applications accessing the database scenario have become more complex. Some of the major drivers stimulating the growth of this segment are increased demand for resource pooling and virtualized data centers, technological innovations and reduced data management costs.

Market Segmentation

Segmentation by storage systems:

Direct-attached storage (DAS)

Network-attached storage (NAS)

Storage area network (SAN)

Geographical segmentation:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

The Americas have dominated the market and accounted for more than 40% of the market shares during 2015. The US is the major adopter of data systems in the Americas andhas the highest number of data centre facilities.Therefore, this region is expected to witness an increase in high-performance storage infrastructure which includes all-flash storage solutions, due to the increasing use of cloud services and big data analytics, over the forecast period.

Opportunities

The increasing adoption of flash-based storage is one of the significant trends driving the growth of this market. SSD storage or flash storage offers higher efficiency as compared to traditional HDD storage.

The SAN segment is expected to reach USD 33 billion by 2020 and has been the dominant segment in this market. The use of mobile computing and growing adoption of internet based services has resulted in the rapid increase of the amount of data being stored and processed by data centers across the world. Thus, this has led to introduction of two main storage technologies, namely NAS and SAN, to manage the data growth. These solutions assist in improved storage management and fault tolerance, thereby aiding the growth of these solutions in the forecasted period.

Key Players

The leading vendors in the market are:

Dell

EMC

HP

IBM

NetApp

Other important vendors in the market include Nimbus Data, Oracle, Overland Storage, Pure Storage, Quanta Computer,American Megatrends, DataDirect Networks, Fujitsu, Lenovo, NEC, Netgear, Nfina, Nimble Storage, Samsung, Seagate, Tegile, Tintri, Toshiba, Violin Memory, Western Digital, SanDisk, XIO Technologies and Supermicro.

