Executive Summary

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis Advanced Wound Care Market. The report analyses the advanced wound care market By Type (Advanced Wound Dressings, Wound Therapy Devices, Wound Care Biologics), By Application (Chronic Wounds, Acute Wounds) and By End Users (Hospitals & Clinics, and Homecare). The report provides a complete coverage of advanced wound care market for Regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World) and for Countries (U.S., Canada, Germany, U.K, France, Spain, China, Japan, India). The report assesses the advanced wound care market for the historical period of 2013-2017 and the forecast period of 2018-2023.

According to Azoth Analytics research report “Global Advanced Wound Care Market: Analysis By Type (Advanced Wound Dressings, Wound Therapy Devices, Wound Biologics), By Application (Chronic Wounds, Acute Wounds), By End-User, By Region, By Country (2018 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2018-2023)– By Region (N. America, Europe, APAC, ROW), By Country (U.S., Canada, U.K, Germany, France, Spain, India, China, Japan)”, the advanced wound care market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 5.48% during 2018 – 2023.

Over the recent years, global Advanced Wound Care market has been witnessing growth, on account of several driving factors including rapidly increasing prevalence of chronic and acute wounds, rising geriatric population, increase in obese population, surging diabetics prevalence, increasing surgical procedures, surging demand for bio-actives and external wound therapy devices. Moreover, briskly surging prevalence of diabetic foot ulcer, venous ulcer and pressure ulcer with increasing penetration and adoption rate of advanced wound care products, especially in developing countries, is expected to propel the market growth. In this research report, the market is segmented on the basis of product type, application as well as end user. By product type, the advanced wound dressings are predicted to hold their dominant position in the market. By end user, hospitals and clinics segment is anticipated to hold largest share in global advanced wound care market. Amongst the regions, North America accounts for the largest regional share in the global advanced wound care market in 2017. The largest share of North America is attributed to presence of enormous number of patient base in this region.

The report titled “Global Advanced Wound Care Market: Analysis By Type (Advanced Wound Dressings, Wound Therapy Devices, Wound Biologics), By Application (Chronic Wounds, Acute Wounds), By End-User, By Region, By Country (2018 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2018-2023)– By Region (N. America, Europe, APAC, ROW), By Country (U.S., Canada, U.K, Germany, France, Spain, India, China, Japan)” has covered and analysed the potential of Advanced Wound Care Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the advanced wound care market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Scope of the Report

Global Advanced Wound Care Market (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

• Advanced Wound Care Market– Size, Growth, Forecast

• Analysis By Type – Advanced Wound Dressings, Wound Therapy Devices, Wound Care Biologics

• Analysis By Application- Chronic Wounds, Acute Wounds

• Analysis By End Users- Hospitals & Clinics, Homecare

Regional Advanced Wound Care Market – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

• Advanced Wound Care Market– Size, Growth, Forecast

• Analysis By Type – Advanced Wound Dressings, Wound Therapy Devices, Wound Care Biologics

• Analysis By Application- Chronic Wounds, Acute Wounds

• Analysis By End Users- Hospitals & Clinics, Homecare

Country Analysis – U.S., Canada, Germany, U.K, France, Spain, China, Japan, India (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

• Advanced Wound Care Market– Size, Growth, Forecast

• Analysis By Type – Advanced Wound Dressings, Wound Therapy Devices, Wound Care Biologics

• Analysis By Application- Chronic Wounds, Acute Wounds

• Analysis By End Users- Hospitals & Clinics, Homecare

Other Report Highlights

• Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints

• Market Trends

• Porter Five Forces Analysis

• SWOT Analysis

• Company Share

• Company Analysis – Smith & Nephew Plc, 3M, Coloplast, Acelity, ConvaTec, Mölnlycke Health Care AB, BSN Medical GmbH, Alliqua Bio-Medical, Medtronic, Advanced Medical Solutions.

Customization of the Report

The report could be customized according to the client’s specific research requirements. No additional cost will be required to pay for limited additional research.

