North America human insulin market is expected to reach $23.52 billion by 2025, growing by 7.36% annually over the next years.

Highlighted with 27 tables and 52 figures, this 105-page report “North America Human Insulin Market 2020-2026 by Product Type (Drugs, Delivery Devices), Application (Type 1 Diabetes, Type 2 Diabetes, Others), Distribution Channel, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire North America human insulin market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. In this report 2019 is the base year for market analysis, with estimates and forecast covering 2020-2026.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

• Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of North America market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify North America human insulin market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product Type, Application, Distribution Channel, and Country.

Based on product type, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2026 included in each section.

• Human Insulin Drugs

• Human Insulin Delivery Devices

Based on product, the North America Human Insulin Drugs market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2026 included in each section.

• Modern Human Insulin (further segmented into Long-acting, Rapid- acting, Premixed by type; further segmented into Lantus, Apidra, Levemir, NovoRapid/ NovoLog, Novomix, Humalog, Others by brand)

• Traditional Human Insulin (further segmented into Short-acting, Intermediate & Rapid-acting, Premixed by type; further segmented into Humulin, Insuman, Novolin/Actrapid/Insulatard by brand)

Based on product, the North America Human Insulin Delivery Devices market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2026 included in each section.

• Syringes

• Pens (further segmented into Disposable, Reusable, Pen needles)

• Pumps

• Others

Based on application, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2026 included in each section.

• Type 1 Diabetes

• Type 2 Diabetes

• Gestational Diabetes and Prediabetes

Based on distribution channel, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2026 included in each section.

• Hospital Pharmacies

• Retail Pharmacies

• Online Pharmacies

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

• U.S.

• Canada

For each of the aforementioned countries, market analysis and revenue data are available for 2019-2026. The breakdown of major national markets by Product Type, Application, and Distribution Channel over the study years (2019-2026) is included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in North America human insulin market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players:

Astra Zeneca PLC

Biocon

Eli Lilly

Exir

Julphar

Novo Nordisk AS

Pfizer

Sanofi Aventis

Sedico

Wockhardt

Table of Content

1 Introduction 5

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope 5

1.1.1 Industry Definition 5

1.1.2 Research Scope 6

1.2 Research Methodology 8

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology 8

1.2.2 Market Assumption 9

1.2.3 Secondary Data 9

1.2.4 Primary Data 9

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design 10

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation 11

1.2.7 Research Limitations 12

1.3 Executive Summary 13

2 Market Overview and Dynamics 15

2.1 Market Size and Forecast 15

2.2 Major Growth Drivers 16

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges 19

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends 22

2.5 Porter’s Fiver Forces Analysis 25

3 Segmentation of North America Market by Product Type 29

3.1 Market Overview by Product Type 29

3.2 Human Insulin Drugs 31

3.3 Human Insulin Delivery Devices 32

4 Segmentation of North America Human Insulin Drugs Market by Drug Product 33

4.1 Market Overview by Drug Product 33

4.2 Modern Human Insulin 35

4.2.1 Modern Human Insulin by Type 37

4.2.2 Modern Human Insulin by Brand 41

4.3 Traditional Human Insulin 48

4.3.1 Traditional Human Insulin by Type 50

4.3.2 Traditional Human Insulin by Brand 53

