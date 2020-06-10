According to a recently published report by Research Nester on “Welded Blisters Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” delivers detailed overview of the Welded Blisters Market in terms of market segmentation by market, by product, by technology, by type, by end user and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

Welded Blisters Market has been segmented by market, product, technology, type and end user. Based on market, it is segmented into paper & paperboard, aluminium and plastic films. On the basis of product, the market is segmented into face seal, trapped blister, mock, two-piece, blister cards, full face seal, full card blister and trifold. On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into Vacuum Forming, Cold Forming, Thermoforming, Pressure Forming, Thermos – Cold Complex Forming, Clamshell and Carded and Calendar. By type, the market is segmented into cold seal blister, sliding blister, high frequency (HF) welded blisters, insert blisters and box interiors, heat seal blisters, green blisters, wrap-around blister, standard blister and other types. Based on end user, the market is segmented into industrial goods, healthcare, food and beverages, consumer goods, veterinary and nutraceuticals.

The welded blisters market is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period i.e. 2019-2027. Consumer segment is anticipated to have major revenue growth by end users on account of increasing demand for such blisters as they help to provide the products with long shelf life and aid in complete exposure of the product.

North America is expected to grow at a rapid pace on the back of growing number of manufacturers in that region. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow significantly on the back of increasing demand from different end users such as food and beverages, consumer goods, healthcare etc. Europe is expected to grow significantly on the back of growth of pharmaceuticals industry in that region. Middle East and Africa is expected to grow at a significant rate on the back of increasing number of manufacturers of welded blisters.

Provides protection against theft and shoplifting

Presence of welded blister helps to protect the product against theft and shoplifting which is expected to boost the growth of the market.

More than a single product can be packed together

With the help of welded blisters, more than one product can be packed together allowing large distribution of the products. They are preferred by the brands to publicize, promote and exhibit the product which is expected to boost the growth of the welded blisters market.

Improvement in product offering

The welded blister manufacturers are improving their product offering by adopting to a new cold blister technique for creating steeper blister angles using lesser raw material.

However, the requirement for a special sealing process and as well as the knife or scissors to cut welded blisters are expected to be a key restraints towards the growth of welded blisters market during the forecast period.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the Welded Blisters Market which includes company profiling of Dispak Industries, Ellepack, Goel Plastic India and Lovell Industries. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the Welded Blisters Market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

