Polyene phosphatidylcholine is an unsaturated version of phosphatidylcholine which is derived from natural sources such as soybeans, eggs, sunflowers, mustard, etc. It is interchangeably mentioned as lecithin which is a different chemical moiety. It has a vital role in the transfer of phosphatidylcholine transfer protein (PCTP) within cell membranes and is the activation of enzymes having significance in the metabolic functions of the liver.

Liver diseases are reigning the clinical application segment for the polyene phosphatidylcholine market. According to the latest statistics provided by the National Institute of Health (NIH), it is estimated that approximately 50 million people worldwide are suffering from chronic liver disease. Additionally, the growing incidence of hepatitis B infection among the adult population across the globe further accelerates the market growth. Dietary supplements are gaining immense popularity since the last 2 decades on account of the rising public health awareness and technological advancement in the nutraceutical segment which together increases the demand for polyene phosphatidylcholine as a nutraceutical product.

Hospital pharmacy is representing the largest market share in the distribution channel segment for the polyene phosphatidylcholine market. It is commercially available as injectable and capsules and dosage vary as per the type of hepatic complications, therefore accurate drug compounding by hospital pharmacists is necessary in order to engage the occurrence of any side effects associated with overdose. Retail pharmacy is going to register steady market growth during the forecast period on account of the increasing demand for dietary supplements enriched with polyene phosphatidylcholine.

North America is currently dominating the geography segment for the polyene phosphatidylcholine market. Increasing demand for polyene phosphatidylcholine enriched nutritional supplements for its therapeutic efficacy in the treatment of ulcerative colitis, cognitive functions, etc. primarily drives the market growth in the region. According to the latest statistics provided by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 1.8% of the adult population in the United States are diagnosed with liver disease. The supportive regulatory environment provided by the USFDA for the manufacturing of polyene phosphatidylcholine drug formulations further accentuates the market growth in the region. Europe is the second-largest regional market in the regional segment for the polyene phosphatidylcholine market. Affordable reimbursement scenario for the injectable and capsules containing polyene phosphatidylcholine determines its market growth in the region. The Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing regional segment for the polyene phosphatidylcholine market. Rising public health awareness and flourishing generic drug formulations market together propel the market growth in the Asia Pacific region.

Pharmaceutical manufacturers actively engaged in the production of polyene phosphatidylcholine are Sanofi-Aventis, Dutriec s.a. laboratorios, Alfresa Pharma, Haisco Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd, Chengdu Tiantaishan Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Nabros Pharma Pvt. Ltd., AMIpharm Co., Ltd., and Pharma Arte.

Key Market Movements:

Rising prevalence of hepatic disorders worldwide

Increasing demand for polyene phosphatidylcholine as a dietary supplement owing to its lipotropic effects further accentuates the market growth

Affordable reimbursement scenario or the drug formulation of polyene phosphatidylcholine provides positive thrust to its market growth

