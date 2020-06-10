In this report, the Global Meltblown PP Nonwoven Fabric market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Meltblown PP Nonwoven Fabric market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Meltblown PP Nonwoven Fabric is projected to grow from US$ 1169.13 million in 2020 to US$ 1222.68 million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 0.75% during 2021 2026. The solicitation of proposals by the governments and public-private companies across the world to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is the key factor propelling the growth of the Meltblown PP Nonwoven Fabric market.

This report focuses on Meltblown PP Nonwoven Fabric volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Meltblown PP Nonwoven Fabric market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Global Meltblown PP Nonwoven Fabric Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

By Company

Berry Global

Mogul

Kimberly-Clark

Monadnock Non-Woven

Toray

Fiberweb

Freudenberg

Don & Low

PFNonwovens

Irema

Ahlstrom-Munksj枚

Hollingsworth & Vose

Sinopec

CHTC Jiahua Nonwoven

JOFO

TEDA Filter

Yanjiang Group

Zisun Technology

Ruiguang Group

Xinlong Group

Segment by Type

Net Weight Below 25 (g/m2)

Net Weight 25-50 (g/m2)

Net Weight Above 50 (g/m2)

Segment by Application

Hygiene

Industrial

Home Textile

Cloths

Automotive

Protective Mask

Other

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Middle East

Africa

