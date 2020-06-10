In this report, the Covid-19 Impact on Metal Powder for Additive Manufacturing market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Covid-19 Impact on Metal Powder for Additive Manufacturing market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/covid-19-impact-on-metal-powder-for-additive-manufacturing-market-global-research-reports-2020-2021



Additive manufacturing, also known as 3D printing, rapid prototyping or freeform fabrication, is “the process of joining materials to make objects from 3D model data, usually layer upon layer, as opposed to subtractive manufacturing methodologies” such as machining. Metal powders can vary widely in size, but also in shape (spherical to irregular). As a consequence, processing characteristics in 3D printing metal systems vary, as well.The common specifications of metal powders suitable for 3D printing are the spherical geometry of the particles resulting from the gas atomisation and a particle size distribution according to the layer thickness, usually between 10-50 µm.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Metal Powder for Additive Manufacturing. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Metal Powder for Additive Manufacturing was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Metal Powder for Additive Manufacturing is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Metal Powder for Additive Manufacturing, including the following market information:

Global Metal Powder for Additive Manufacturing Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (Kiloton)

Global Metal Powder for Additive Manufacturing Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (Kiloton)

Global Metal Powder for Additive Manufacturing Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (Kiloton)

Global Metal Powder for Additive Manufacturing Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (Kiloton)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Sandvik, GKN Hoeganaes, LPW Technology, Carpenter Technology, Erasteel, GE Additive, Heraeus, Hoganas, HC Starck, AMC Powders, Praxair, EOS, Jingye Group, Osaka Titanium, Aubert & Duval, Kennametal, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Iron-based

Titanium-based

Nickel-based

Aluminum-based

Others

Based on the Application:

Aerospace and Defense

Tool and Mold Making

Automotive

Medical

Others

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/covid-19-impact-on-metal-powder-for-additive-manufacturing-market-global-research-reports-2020-2021

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 911 Central Avenue #268

Albany New York 12206

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 1-518-730-1569

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com