Executive Summary

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Bed and Bath Linen Market. The report analyzes the Bed and Bath Linen Market by Product Type of Bed and Bath Linen (Comforter/Bedding Sets, Duvet Covers, Bedspreads/ Coverlets, Quilts, Pillow Cases and sheets, Blankets, Towels and Others), By Application (Residential and Commercial). The Bed and Bath Linen market has been analyzed By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World) and By Country (US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Turkey, China, Japan, Australia and India) for the historical period of 2014-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024. The Global Bed and Bath Linen Market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 4.6% during 2019 – 2024.

The Towel segment of Bed and Bath Linen has been witnessing growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years backed by wider availability of options which adds flexibility in decision making with its increasing usage in segments such as Fitness, Healthcare, Spas, pools etc. Amongst the regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest regional share in the global Bed and Bath Linen market in 2019. Key factors driving the robust growth rate of Asia-Pacific region include increasing quality savvy population with the presence of vast consumer base along with rapid urbanization and growing discretionary spending on home furnishing products, in addition with rising awareness about the bed hygiene is likely to drive the regional market.

The report titled “Global Bed and Bath Linen Market: Analysis By Product Type (Comforter/Bedding Sets, Duvet Covers, Bedspreads/ Coverlets, Quilts, Pillow Cases and Sheets, Blankets, Towels, Others), By End-User (Residential, Commercial), By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2014- 2024) – By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, ROW), By Country (US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Turkey, China, Japan, Australia, India)” has covered and analyzed the potential of Global Bed and Bath Linen market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global bed and bath Linen market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Scope of the Report

Global Bed and Bath Linen Market (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024

• Global Bed and Bath Linen Market – Size, Growth, Forecast

• By Product Type – Comforter/Bedding Sets, Duvet Covers, Bedspreads/ Coverlets, Quilts, Pillow Cases and sheets, Blankets, Towels, Others

• By End-User – Residential, Commercial

Regional Markets – North America, Europe, APAC, Rest of the World (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

• Bed and Bath Linen Market – Size, Growth, Forecast

• By Product Type – Comforter/Bedding Sets, Duvet Covers, Bedspreads/ Coverlets, Quilts, Pillow Cases and sheets, Blankets, Towels, Others

• By End-User – Residential, Commercial

Country Analysis – US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Turkey, China, Japan, Australia, India (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

• Bed and Bath Linen Market – Size, Growth, Forecast

• By Product Type – Comforter/Bedding Sets, Duvet Covers, Bedspreads/ Coverlets, Quilts, Pillow Cases and sheets, Blankets, Towels, Others

• By End-User – Residential, Commercial

Other Report Highlights

• Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints

• Market Trends

• Porter Five Force Analysis

• SWOT Analysis

• Competitive Landscape

• Company Analysis – Tempur Sealy International, Welspun India Ltd, Springs Global, American Textile Company, Luolai Lifestyle Technology Co. Ltd., Trident, Hollander Sleep Products, Dunelm Group, Boll and Branch, Frette, Sleep Number Corporation

