Wireless network infrastructure consists of the hardware and software resources of an entire network that enable network connectivity, communication, operations, and management of an enterprise network. It provides the communication path and services between users, processes, applications, services, and external networks/the internet.The global wireless network infrastructure ecosystem market is expected to reach approximately USD 51,716 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2017 to 2023.The market has been segmented based on component, connectivity technologies, and region.

By component, the market has been divided into hardware and software. The hardware segment has been further divided into seven sub-segments—small cell, macro cell, radio access network, distributed antenna system, backhaul, fronthaul, and remote radio head. The software segment has been categorized into four sub-segments—network function virtualization (NFV), operations support systems (OSS)/business support systems (BSS), software-defined networking (SDN), and others.

The hardware segment is expected to dominate the market and the software segment is expected to be the fastest growing with the higher CAGR during the forecast period.By connectivity technologies, the market has been divided into 2G/3G, 4G, and 5G. The 5G connectivity technology is expected to dominate the market and be the fastest growing with the highest CAGR during the forecast period since it offers faster data download and upload speeds and more reliable connections on smartphones and other devices than earlier connectivity technologies.

Key Players

The key players in the global wireless network infrastructure ecosystem market are Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), Fujitsu (Japan), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd (China), Nokia (Finland), Ericsson AB (Sweden), IBM Corporation (US), Wipro Limited (India), Oracle Corporation (US), Samsung (South Korea), ZTE Corporation (China), Qorvo, Inc (US), CommScope, Inc. (US), EXFO Inc(Canada), Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (US), Cambium Networks, Ltd (US).

Global Wireless network infrastructure ecosystem Market Analysis and Forecast, 2017–2023

• To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next six years of various segments and sub-segments of the wireless network infrastructure ecosystem market.

• To provide insights into factors affecting market growth

• To analyze the global wireless network infrastructure ecosystem market based on various tools such as supply chain analysis, and Porter’s five force analysis.

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regions and their respective key countries

• To provide country-level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future perspective

• To provide country level analysis of the market for segments by component, connectivity technologies, and region.

• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the wireless network infrastructure ecosystem market

Key Findings

• The global wireless network infrastructure ecosystem market is expected to reach USD 51,716 million by 2023.

• The hardware accounted for the largest market share in 2017, with a market value of 22,864.1 million and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period. The software component contributes to the second largest market share, valued at USD 6,992.9 million in 2017; it is projected to register the highest CAGR of 15.6%.

• The 4G connectivity technology accounted for the largest market value of USD 22,626.2 million in 2017 and is projected to register a decline in the revenue at a CAGR of -1.0% during the forecast period. 5G connectivity technology is expected to grow from USD 2,001.3 million in 2020and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 139.3%.

• The market in North America is projected to be the largest during the assessment period, followed by Europe. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period.

Regional and Country-Level Analysis of the Wireless network infrastructure ecosystem Market, Estimation and Forecast.North America is expected to be the largest revenue generating region for global wireless network infrastructure ecosystem market during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the increasing number of internet users and fast adoption of innovative technologies to improve efficiency. Additionally, this region has the presence of many wireless network infrastructure providers that offer their services at local as well as international levels. Europe stands second in the wireless network infrastructure ecosystem market due to an increase in the demand for high-speed data connectivity solutions. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market registering a CAGR of 11.9% owing to the presence of active players in China, Japan, Republic of Korea, India, and Hong Kong such as are Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd (China), SAMSUNG (South Korea), Wipro (India), ZTE Corporation (China), Fujitsu (Japan), and others.

Target Audience

• Investors and consultants

• Raw material and manufacturing equipment suppliers

• System integrators

• Software providers

• Network service providers

• Distributors and resellers

• Telecom operators

• Telecom infrastructure vendors

• Device manufacturers

• Telecom network operators

• Technology investors

• Research organizations

• Cellular technology-related associations, organizations, forums, and alliances

The report also offers a brief country-level analysis for the various regional markets.

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• Rest of the World

o Middle East & Africa

o South America

