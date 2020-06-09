A third-party banking software is an outsourced, customized, and integrated software solution for banking organizations. This software provides end-to end and omni-channel management of banking operations. The goal of deploying this software is the efficient streamlining of processes and meeting the evolving modern end-customers’ expectations.

Global third-party banking software market is driven by growing necessity to increase productivity and operational efficiency of banking industry. In addition, growing demand for standardized activities in the banking sector and increased adoption of customer-centric core banking propels the growth of the market. However, concerns regarding information security and high costs of moving from legacy systems to the new automated systems limits the growth of this market. Furthermore, increasing implementation of online banking and mobile banking by customers which shows high level of inclination towards accessing their account details and perform financial actions by using their laptops, smartphones, tablets and emerging trends such as patch management is expected to provide numerous opportunities for this market to grow.

The Americas is estimated to be the major revenue contributor to the banking software solutions market owing to the early adoption of this technology across industries and banking and financial sectors. Also, this region consists of several established banking organizations and third-party banking software providers driving the growth of the third-party banking software in EMEA.

In 2018, the global Third-Party Banking Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Third-Party Banking Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Third-Party Banking Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Microsoft Corporation

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP

Tata Consultancy Services Limited

Infosys Limited

Capgemini

Accenture

NetSuite

Deltek

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Core Banking Software

Multi-Channel Banking Software

BI Software

Private Wealth Management Software

Market segment by Application, split into

Risk Management

Information Security

Business Intelligence

Training and Consulting Solutions

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Third-Party Banking Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Third-Party Banking Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Third-Party Banking Software are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

