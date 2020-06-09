The textile industry consumes huge quantities of water and produces substantial amounts of wastewater. The textile industry is important for many countries in terms of trade, GDP, and employment rates. The industry provides opportunities to low-income countries for export diversification and expansion of manufactured exports by exploiting their labor cost advantages and meeting the buyer’s demands. The rising demand for cheaper textiles and clothing in Western Europe is well documented along with the change in the textiles and clothing industry’s globalized production structure. Textile and clothing production is a major source of revenue for many developing and emerging economies, like Cambodia and Bangladesh.

Enhancements in membrane technology is one of the primary drivers for market growth. Membrane technologies play a significant role in the wastewater treatment by meeting the sustainability criteria like the environmental impact, ease of use, land use, adaptability, and flexibility. Some of the improvements in membrane technologies are in desalination, wastewater reclamation, and the reuse and utilization of different membrane materials. Moreover, the betterment of membrane technologies also helps industries in adhering to stringent environmental regulations for using highly-purified water in the manufacturing process.

One of the latest trends that will gain traction in the global textile industry waste management market is the increasing patent filings. It ihas been observed that the market has been witnessing increased spending by vendors on R&D activities giving rise to product innovation and increasing safety. Moreover, the vendors are also concentrating on the reduction of upgrade costs and maintenance. Varying technologies and rising demand are compelling the vendors to offer equipment that provides increased efficiency to survive the commoditization of the market.

In 2018, the global Textile Waste Management market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Textile Waste Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

The key players covered in this study

ChemTreat

General Electric

Lenntech

Pall Corporation

Veolia

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Source Reduction Solutions

Landfills Solutions

Recycling Solutions

Incineration Solutions

Market segment by Application, split into

Water Purifier

Wastewater Treatment Equipment

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Textile Waste Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Textile Waste Management development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Textile Waste Management are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Textile Waste Management Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Source Reduction Solutions

1.4.3 Landfills Solutions

1.4.4 Recycling Solutions

1.4.5 Incineration Solutions

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Textile Waste Management Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Water Purifier

1.5.3 Wastewater Treatment Equipment

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Textile Waste Management Market Size

2.2 Textile Waste Management Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Textile Waste Management Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Textile Waste Management Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Textile Waste Management Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Textile Waste Management Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global Textile Waste Management Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global Textile Waste Management Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Textile Waste Management Key Player

Continued….

