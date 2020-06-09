The essential building blocks of storage infrastructure are primary storage, backup, recovery, archiving, and analytics. As per the forecast, the enterprises data segment is likely to witness an exponential increase in data with the growing prevalence of social media, mobility, analytics, cloud, and internet of things. Enterprise CIOs are likely to face a tantamount challenge in terms of accommodating the increasing demand for space in data centers. To address this issue, CIOs are looking for converged storage systems that offer virtualization, resilience, optimization, orchestration and modularity.

Storage deployment and support is the second largest segment in the global storage service market accounting for close to 30-35% of the overall share. With growing digital data and business demands, faster deployments of storage system has become essential. The deployment of storage infrastructure in enterprise data center will mainly come from on-demand requirements.

In 2018, the global Storage Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Storage Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

The key players covered in this study

EMC

Hitachi Data Systems

HP

IBM

Amazon

Aptare

AT&T

Atos

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Storage Management

Storage Deployment and Support

Storage Integration

Storage Consulting

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Retail and E-commerce

IT and Telecommunication

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Storage Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Storage Services development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Storage Services are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

