According to a recently published report by Research Nester on “Hormone Replacement Therapy Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” delivers detailed overview of hormone replacement therapy market in terms of market segmentation by product, by route of administration, by type of disease and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

The hormone replacement therapy market is segmented by product into estrogen replacement therapy, human growth hormone replacement therapy, thyroid replacement therapy, and testosterone replacement therapy; by route of administration into oral, parenteral and transdermal; by type of disease into menopause, hypothyroidism, male hypothyroidism, growth hormone deficiency, cancer & others. The hormone replacement therapy market is anticipated to record a CAGR of around 7.65% during the forecast period i.e. 2019-2027.

Sales of hormone replacement therapy products through hospital pharmacies and retail pharmacies are likely to create significant demand with growing awareness and government initiatives. Retail pharmacies are expected to remain an attractive distribution channel for hormone replacement therapy products. Over the years, the pharmaceutical companies have witnessed a significant growth in revenue collection across the globe.

On the basis of regional analysis, the hormone replacement therapy market is segmented into five major regions, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region. North America market is anticipated to capture the largest market share in the hormone replacement therapy market owing to rising geriatric population. With growing awareness among patients, market of Asia Pacific is expected to observe a substantial growth over the forecast period.

Technical Advancements in Pharmaceutical Sector

Advancements in the field of biotechnology along with skilled workers have improved the pharmaceutical industry. Modern pharmaceutical companies are increasingly focusing on providing efficient solutions and services to their consumers with minimal side effects and reduced cost. Increasing use of advanced production techniques have resulted in increasing manufacturing capabilities. Moreover, it is helping small and medium sized drug manufacturing companies to fairly grow. Rising demand for advanced medication is expected to propel the growth of hormone replacement therapy market across the world.

Increasing Awareness

The hormone replacement therapy market is expected to remain influenced by increasing government support towards women’s health. Governments and non-profit organizations of various countries are spreading awareness regarding hormone replacement therapy along with providing free treatments to lower and middle class people. Regulatory authorities such as FDA & CDC are also contributing to the cause of supporting women’s health by launching various initiatives.

However, this form of therapy has certain adverse effects including bloating, swelling, nausea, leg cramps, headaches, indigestion, increased cholesterol levels and a rise in the number of red blood cells. Such factors are expected to restrain the demand for HRT over the forecast years.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the hormone replacement therapy market which includes company profiling of Novo Nordisk, Novartis, Merck Serono, Bayer Healthcare, Eli Lilly Mylan Laboratories, Roche, Genentech, Orion Pharma AB, Allergen Plc and other prominent players. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the hormone replacement therapy market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

