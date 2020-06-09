Type 1 hyperlipoproteinemia is also called familial lipoprotein lipase deficiency is an inherited genetic disorder, it is a rare disease with a global prevalence rate of 1 to 2 per 1,000,000 people. Currently, the drugs used for its clinical treatment are Alipogene Tiparvovec, lomitapide mesylate, pradigastat sodium, etc.

Hypertriglyceridemia is dominating the indication segment for the type 1 hyperlipoproteinemia drug market. It is manifested by the triglyceride blood serum level of above 500mg/dl. The excess levels of triglyceride and chylomicrons in the blood are due to a lack of familial lipoprotein lipase deficiency and familial apolipoprotein C-II deficiency in certain cases. In the later stage of life, it results in cardiovascular complications in the patients. Acute pancreatitis is the first clinical manifestation occurring in patients suffering from type 1 hyperlipoproteinemia. Intense bouts of abdominal pain occur due to the inflammation of the pancreas and it possesses a great risk of diabetes in the later stage of life. Eruptive xanthomas are the fastest growing indication segment, primarily due to its occurrence in approximately 50% of the patients having familial lipoprotein lipase deficiency, small localized bumps, and plaques appear on the skin suffer on account of the deposition of lipids in the tendons, skin and subcutaneous tissues.

Hospital pharmacy is dominating the distribution channel segment for the type 1 hyperlipoproteinemia drug market. The availability of hospital pharmacist is vital in order to prepare accurate drug posology prescribed for the treatment of type 1 hyperlipoproteinemia, in order to prevent any drug-related side effects. The retail pharmacy will be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period in the developing countries owing to its ability to provide prescribed and OTC medicines 24/7 especially in remote locations and relatively low cost.

North America is reigning the geographical segment for the type 1 hyperlipoproteinemia drugs market. The rising prevalence of acute pancreatitis is primarily driving its market growth. As per the latest statistics provided by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately one-fourth of theU.S. adult citizens are reported to be suffering from hypertriglyceridemia. Further diagnosis has revealed that it is linked with chylomicron abnormalities in the human blood. The supportive regulatory environment provided by the USFDA by awarding fast track designation status for the drug development to be used in the treatment of rare diseases accentuates the type 1 hyperlipoproteinemia drug market. Europe is the second-largest market owing to the strategic partnership between the academic research institutes and biopharmaceutical companies to develop a gene therapy to treat lipoprotein lipase disorders. Furthermore, an affordable reimbursement scenario for the drugs employed in the treatment of type 1 hyperlipoproteinemia further propels its market growth in the region. Asia Pacific is set to record magnificent market growth in the near future on account of the developing healthcare infrastructure and large funds allotted by the healthcare agencies to develop novel medicines for the treatment of familial liposome lipase deficiency.

Biopharmaceutical companies actively engaged in providing medicines for the treatment of type 1 hyperlipoproteinemia are Aegerion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Novartis AG., Isis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., uniQure N.V., Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Anji Pharma, Chiesi Farmaceutici., Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals., Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and BASF SE.

Market Key Takeaways:

A constant rise in the number of patients suffering with lipoprotein lipase deficiency

Proactive role adopted by the global healthcare regulatory agencies for the novel drug development for the treatment of type 1 hyperlipoproteinemia

Affordable reimbursement scenario for the costly medication used in the treatment of rare disease worldwide

